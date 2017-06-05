Lewis County General Hospital is First in Upstate New York to Launch RateMyHospital®
Lewis County General Hospital is the first hospital in upstate New York to launch the leading patient feedback and service recovery tool, RateMyHospital®.LOWVILLE, NY, USA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewis County General Hospital (LCGH) today launched RateMyHospital®, the real-time, mobile patient relationship management tool throughout its outpatient facilities. The first hospital in upstate New York to launch RateMyHospital, LCGH is leveraging the increasing use of smartphones to improve the patient experience by asking for patient feedback in real-time. "There is a real need to engage with patients and gather feedback about their experience. This effort will strengthen our relationship with the community we serve by enhancing our ability to communicate with them using smartphones. This technology has allowed us to reinforce with our patients that we are committed to listening to them. We are happy to be the first to roll this out in upstate New York," said Michele Prince, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Lewis County General Hospital.
RateMyHospital gives healthcare organizations the ability to instantly receive feedback from patients within minutes after they receive care. This is made possible through the utilization of text messages and smartphone technology to create a dialogue between the hospital and their patients. After a text is sent, smartphone users simply press a link allowing them to provide valuable feedback to hospital administrators in real-time.
“We have always focused on delivering the best patient experience possible. With RateMyHospital we are better able to identify any potential issues and have them addressed immediately, with the ultimate goal of providing the best possible care for our patients,” said Ms. Prince. "It is now more important than ever before to respond to our patients’ needs – RateMyHospital helps us do just that,” she added.
Quality Reviews is a New York City-based company that launched their flagship product RateMyHospital "to give patients a voice and health care institutions an ear to listen carefully and make faster, more effective care delivery decisions" said Edward Shin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Reviews. "Lewis County General Hospital is the first hospital in upstate New York to provide patients with an opportunity to offer actionable feedback. The leadership of Lewis County General Hospital has reinforced its commitment to improving the experience for patients and families. We are eager to help LCGH in its mission to offer the best care possible,” he said.
About Lewis County General Hospital
Lewis County General Hospital & Residential Health Care Facility (LCGH/RHCF) is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital and 160-bed Nursing Home facility that also offers Hospice and Home Health Care services for residents. With over 650 employees, LCGH is also one of the largest employers in the County. LCGH/RHCF spends millions per year on goods and services necessary to maintain our facilities. These dollars are reinvested in the County through employee and hospital spending which directly impacts the local economy. Learn more at http://www.lcgh.net.
About Quality Reviews, Inc.
Quality Reviews, Inc. builds proprietary software to enable healthcare provider organizations to capture, analyze and improve real-time patient feedback via its flagship product, RateMyHospital®. Based in New York City, Quality Reviews, Inc. was founded by leading physicians and entrepreneurs with over 30 years of clinical, healthcare administration, and technology-building experience. Learn more at http://www.ratemyhospital.com.
Edward Shin
Quality Reviews, Inc.
646 875 8829
email us here