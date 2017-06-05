John Hennigan Defeats Rob Van Dam for PCW® Heavyweight Title

Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW) New PCW Heavyweight Champion - John Hennigan New PCW Light Heavyweight Champion - Douglas James

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Hennigan defeated “The Whole F’N Show” Rob Van Dam to become the PCW® Heavyweight Champion on Friday night in Wilmington, CA., at AWAKE Energy Shots Presents PCW Showdown. The main event capped a huge night of professional wrestling, which also included Douglas James defeating Mr. 450 for the PCW Light Heavyweight Title.

Hennigan, who has had success in WWE as John Morrison and AAA/Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo, had challenged RVD at PCW High Tide in March. His championship victory came in his first match with Pacific Coast Wrestling, and shocked the capacity crowd after executing his signature springboard corkscrew moonsault on RVD for the pin fall. It was announced after the match that Hennigan’s first title defense would be July 28, versus number one contender, Sami Callihan, and returning former PCW Champion, Penta 0 M.

Van Dam is recognized as one of the most decorated pro wrestlers of all-time, having held the ECW Television and Tag Team Championships (with Sabu), the WWE Championship, Hardcore Championship, Intercontinental Championship, European Championship, Tag Team Championship (with Rey Mysterio), World Tag Team Championship (with Kane and with Booker T), and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and X Division Championship. RVD had successfully defeated Willie Mack and Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) in prior title defenses after defeating Penta 0 M at PCW Clear the Way in November of 2016. Loved by the PCW crowd, Van Dam did have a return clause in his contract, and can demand a return match for the PCW Heavyweight Title at any time. Anything can happen at any time in PCW.

Local favorite Douglas James also won gold by defeating Mr. 450 for the PCW Light Heavyweight Title. 450 was originally scheduled to wrestle Alexander Hammerstone, however Hammerstone failed to meet the 215 pound Light Heavyweight weight limit. James was then inserted into the match with 450. 450, who had ripped thru opponents in the Light Heavyweight division, dominated almost the entire match; however James showed his resiliency in the end, gaining the victory with a running knee strike.

450 won the PCW Light Heavyweight belt in a tournament August, 2016 at PCW Title Wave, and had successfully defended his title versus The Oracle at PCW Clear the Way, and in a successful return from injury in a three-way bout versus James and Alexander Hammerstone at PCW High Tide. Widely considered one of the most feared Light Heavyweight wrestlers in the world, 450 also had a return clause in his contract, and can demand a return match for the PCW Light Heavyweight Title at any time.

The full results were as follows:

• Heavyweight Number One Contender Match: Sami Callihan defeated Willie Mack via pin fall

• Eli Everfly defeated Alexander Hammerstone via disqualification

• Kikutaru defeated Joey Ryan via pin fall

• Light Heavyweight Number One Contender Match: Lio Rush defeated Xtrem Tiger via pin fall

• PCW Tag Team Title Match: Warbeast (Almighty Sheik & Brody King) defeated the Dirty Blondes via submission

• PCW Light Heavyweight Title Match: Douglas James defeated Mr. 450 via pin fall

• PCW Heavyweight Title Match: John Hennigan defeated Rob Van Dam via pin fall

The event was sponsored by AWAKE Energy Shots, Stella Artois, Chemical Guys, Detail Garage, Iguana Kelley’s, Opus Technique, BumpDrunk and TORQ Tool Company.

PCW’s next event – Second to None – will take place Friday, July 28th, 2017 at the Longshoremen’s Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. The main event will feature new PCW Heavyweight Champion, John Hennigan, defending his title versus new number one contender, Sami Callihan, and returning former PCW Champion, Penta 0 M. Tickets start at $25 for General Admission.

Tickets, further information and streaming video of past events can be found on PCWLive.com.

About Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW)

Based in the heart of the South Bay of Los Angeles, Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW) brings exciting, hard hitting professional wrestling action to Wilmington, CA. PCW offers a blend of Japanese strong style and old school pro wrestling (1970s and 80s NWA) and features some of the best independent wrestlers in the world, including the Almighty Sheik, John Hennigan Rob Van Dam, Penta 0 M, Mr. 450, Douglas James, Sami Callihan, Alexander Hammerstone, Willie Mack and more. For more information regarding Pacific Coast Wrestling, please visit pcwlive.com or facebook.com/pacificcoastwrestling.

About AWAKE Energy Shots

Sold exclusively on SHOP.com, AWAKE Energy Shots keep you alert and energized with 200 mg of caffeine with zero calories and zero sugar. They also support mental clarity and boost metabolism thru amino acids and B vitamins. Visit SHOP.com for more information.

