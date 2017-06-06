Amanda Rain, Expert Communication Life Coach to be featured on ACC GLOBAL NEWS
ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Expert Communication Life Coach Amanda Rain on Communication, Facing and Overcoming Fears & the Power of Transformation.
Interview with Amanda Rain, Founder of Speaking the Unspeakable® TUESDAY, JUNE 6th, 2017 at 1PM (1:00 p.m. EST., Portland, Oregon
Portland, OR– Communication is key, and increasingly recognized as an essential tool towards progress in both personal and professional life. Often we are faced with events and situations that create behavioral patterns with negative lasting effects on our ability to effectively communicate. With the help of trained professionals like Amanda Rain of Speaking the Unspeakable, everyone and anyone can find the path to empowerment and success with honest, heart-centered communication.
With an extensive educational and professional background, Amanda utilizes her incredible experience in communication to help clients across the globe to work through their obstacles and regain their inner strength to fuel their lives with meaning and purpose. Her unique blend of speech communication, rhetorical studies, debate, community organizing, political advocacy, and dynamic life experience, weaves together a potent journey of personal growth and essential skill sharing.
No stranger to hardship and heartbreak, the conflict Amanda witnessed from an early age growing up in Detroit, shaped her keen perception and ability to create safe space for our hidden truths to be expressed in healthier ways, moving beyond fear and shame into self-acceptance, self-love, and self-worth.
“Much of the violence of our world comes from a lack of skill in communication. When words fail us and tensions run high, physical and verbal aggression erupt. The more capacity we have to articulate our pain, truth, and uncertainties, the more effective our diplomacy will be,” speaks Rain.
In 2012, Amanda founded Speaking the Unspeakable to support people in developing greater skill with the spoken word to navigate conflict for the best possible outcome. In person, by Skype, group or individual sessions; women ages 25 and up are finding that by working with Amanda, they are able to strengthen their resolve to stand courageously in their truth and be fully expressed in their lives.
“Imagine being free from all the lies you were ever told about you, life and the way our world should be; all the unspoken voices and stories that run in the background. Speaking the Unspeakable is the journey of breaking the chains of the lies, fear and shame that bind, and having the courage to know, speak and live our truth, because we’re worth it.”
Expanding her reach with new programs, such as PowerfemTM and Truth Speaking Sessions, in addition to heart-centered mediation services, Amanda is writing her authorial debut on her experiences with Speaking the Unspeakable, set to release in 2018.
Amanda Rain will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio at www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Tuesday June 6th at 1pm EST. For more information, visit www.speakrain.com
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia/2017/06/06/acc-news-features-expert-communications-life-coach-amanda-rain
