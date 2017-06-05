New Revenue Growth Consulting Model Helps B2B Industrial Companies Build Strategic Capability
Consultant Ed Marsh announces new program to help manufacturers drive consistent revenue growth without extensive outsourcingBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B industrial manufacturing companies face common challenges. Buyers are difficult to reach through traditional marketing means. Sales reps often don't become involved in projects until they are quite far along. Prospects expect rich online content to support their self-service educational and research needs, and traditional sales and marketing silos are comfortable for the sellers but disruptive and unwelcome for most buyers.
Many manufacturers have recognized this and embraced approaches including inbound marketing and industrial content marketing. And in many cases they've invested in marketing automation tools like HubSpot, Marketo and Pardot.
Those are either managed by internal industrial marketing teams, outsourced to inbound marketing agencies or managed in a collaborative effort. All three models create frustrations. Internal teams often focus on tasks (blogging, social media, etc.) but don't have broad experience to identify and implement best practices. Agency owners often sell deals and then hand projects off to junior managers and rookie delivery teams – and often have no industrial B2B experience critical to the authentic approach necessary for success.
“It has become clear to me that digital approaches are an incredibly effective driver for revenue growth among industrial manufacturers. But rarely is the work optimally executed. It's often short on strategy, missing a framework to guide execution, and tactically short sighted.” comments Ed Marsh. "Manufacturers like to build things. They want their teams to drive the success and build the muscle internally. And often agency collaboration results in mediocre outcomes, and little internal capability development."
Marsh has solved that challenge. Introducing a new program to enable B2B companies to manufacture revenue growth, he's drawn years delivering digitally based revenue growth programs for industrial manufacturers. The program supports and develops the internal PR, industrial content marketing, sales and customer service teams to create a customer acquisition and care continuum.
It includes an extensive base of preparatory strategy and research work which too often is skipped or shortchanged in typical engagements with advisors who haven't sold and managed in B2B industrial environments as Marsh has. Then unique, propriety modules including a Revenue Growth Maturity Model, Execution Framework and a robust toolkit provide the process and execution structure to enable the company's team to excel with ongoing coaching and advisory assistance.
Unlike programs which require lengthy contractual agreements this program runs in renewable 90 day increments and is designed to accommodate companies' resource and growth circumstances.
Marsh notes “Many manufacturers know they need to move in this direction but simply don't have the internal skill sets or continuously updated framework of best practices. So they either struggle, or outsource expecting that an agency can deliver. That's often not the case and the casualty is scalable growth. This program changes that and helps companies achieve the growth to which they aspire.”
Many manufactures have robust scientific management in place on back end manufacturing operations but lack a comparable rigorously applied process on the revenue growth front end. Marsh's Manufacturing Revenue Growth program changes that, and incorporates a maturity model to guide prioritization and gauge progress objectively, and even task management components with standard work templates.
Manufacturers that are interested in building best in class capability – internally, and developing a revenue growth system asset should explore the program in detail at www.ManufacturingRevenueGrowth.com where they'll find description of process, components and even case studies.
About Ed Marsh: Ed has 25 years of experience in industrial marketing for manufacturers, sales & management. He's a HubSpot tiered partner and has helped a number of B2B companies achieve revenue growth success by coaching and developing their internal teams using this model. He's a graduate of Johns Hopkins, a former Army Airborne Ranger, NACD Board Director Fellow and member of the Association for Corporate Growth. He's also an experience international businessman and Export Advisor to American Express's Grow Global program.
