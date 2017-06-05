There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,968 in the last 365 days.

Could Blockchain Have Prevented These Scandals?

FinTech Network have partnered with Melonport to demonstrate how smart contracts could have prevented two high profile finance scandals: http://bit.ly/2qTGlrT

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many organisations still working on POC’s for blockchain technology, FinTech Network have partnered with Melonport to demonstrate how smart contracts could have made a fundamental difference in two of the highest profile finance scandals and mitigated the loss of millions of dollars: http://bit.ly/2qTGlrT

This opinion piece, authored by Melonport, focuses on:

• Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme and how smart contracts could have helped improve auditability, transparency and conflict of interest ultimately preventing the disappearance of funds
• The Fall of Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers and how smart contracts could have been used to prevent excessive leverage and prevent a similar scenario from unfolding again

The whitepaper is available for review at http://bit.ly/2qTGlrT

