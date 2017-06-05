Could Blockchain Have Prevented These Scandals?
FinTech Network have partnered with Melonport to demonstrate how smart contracts could have prevented two high profile finance scandals: http://bit.ly/2qTGlrTLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many organisations still working on POC’s for blockchain technology, FinTech Network have partnered with Melonport to demonstrate how smart contracts could have made a fundamental difference in two of the highest profile finance scandals and mitigated the loss of millions of dollars: http://bit.ly/2qTGlrT
This opinion piece, authored by Melonport, focuses on:
• Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme and how smart contracts could have helped improve auditability, transparency and conflict of interest ultimately preventing the disappearance of funds
• The Fall of Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers and how smart contracts could have been used to prevent excessive leverage and prevent a similar scenario from unfolding again
The whitepaper is available for review at http://bit.ly/2qTGlrT
Dean Murphy
FinTech Network
02034689461
email us here