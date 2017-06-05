FAIRMONT RESOURCES INC (TSX:FMR) SUED FOR NON-PAYMENT

Badajoz, Spain. The Spanish Company Eureka Trading filed a claim before the Badajoz Courts against the Canadian Public Firm Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSX:FMR)

Badajoz, Spain. The Spanish Company Eureka Trading (formerly Innovación, soluciones y Servicios para la comercialización S.L.) filed a claim before the Badajoz Courts against the Canadian Public Firm Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSX:FMR) for non-payment of fees related to works carried out by Eureka Trading with the aim of obtaining an adjudication over Granitos de Badajoz S.A. assets (Grabasa).



The amount claimed amounts to € 575,000, which corresponds to the works carried out by Eureka Trading between January and September 2016 as commissioned by Fairmont Resources Inc. Subject to a favorable judgment, all the costs arising from the legal proceedings will have to be added to that amount.



The claim was formally filed on December 14, 2016, and it was duly notified to Fairmont Resources Inc. on March 9, 2017. The proceedings are followed by the Badajoz Court of First Instance No. 5.



A hearing has been scheduled on June 15 at 12.00h.



By this means the interested parties will be informed of how the legal claim evolves.

About Eureka-Trading

Eureka Group of Companies is specialized in services that allow industrial companies to improve their competitiveness in the global markets. It has divisions of consultancy, engineering, merger & acquisitions, IT and sourcing with offices in Spain, UK, China and Canada. Eureka acts as a commercial intermediary negotiating prices and concluding agreements, supervising the verification of goods and their transport as well as mediating payments procedures.

About Fairmont Resources Inc.

Fairmont Resources Inc. is a rapidly growing industrial mineral and dimensional stone company trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange symbol FMR. Fairmont's Quebec properties cover numerous occurrences of high-grade titaniferous magnetite with vanadium, with the Buttercup property having a permit to quarry dense aggregate. Where these occurrences have been tested they have displayed exceptional uniformity with respect to grade. Fairmont also controls three quartz/quartzite properties, with the Forestville property having independent end user testing confirming the suitability of quartzite from Forestville for Ferro Silicon production.



