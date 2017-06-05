Global Microfluidic Devices Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 19.70% and is to reach US$ 13244.50 million by 2024
Market Research Future add new report of “Global Microfluidic Devices Market 2024” it contains Company information, geographical data and Market AnalysisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Microfluidic Devices Market by service provider is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.70% and is expected to reach US$ 13244.50 million by 2024. Globally, polymer segment commands the highest market share in this market by industry. Global Microfluidic Devices is a fastest growing market. On the basis of material, global microfluidic devices market is segmented mainly into polymer, silicon, glass and others. Glass segment is fastest growing segment in this market. Increase in investment in R&D in pharmaceuticals and life sciences and increasing point of care testing demand favor the growth of this market. Use of these devices for miniaturization of chips and increase in their analytical and commercial application are also responsible for the growth of this market.
In polymer segment, North America accounts for the largest hare followed by Europe and Asia. Polymers are preferred for point of care application. Polymers have various advantages including gas permeability, oxygen permeability and nontoxic and optical transparency. Popular material used for manufacturing of microfluidic devices. Types of glass used are soda lime, quartz and borosilicate. North America accounts for the largest share in this segment. Advantages for glasses are that they have excellent optical transparency, superior high-pressure resistance and well-defined surface chemistries. Manufacturing of microfluidic devices using silicon is a cost-effective option having advantages like solvent compatibility, surface stability and superior thermal conductivity. In this segment also, North America accounts for the largest share.
Global Microfluidic Devices market statistical report published by Market Research future contains a brief overview of Global Microfluidic Devices market. By material, global microfluidic devices market is segmented into polymers, silicon, glass and others. Polymer segment commands the largest share and is expected to grow continuously during the forecasted period of 2017-2024. The report analyzed the Global Microfluidic Devices market by material and presents systematic data of market share on the basis of segments and countries, and its growth rate for 2013 to 2016, along with forecast till 2024.
Market Research future through this report aims to provide understanding of the Global Microfluidic Devices market on the basis of segments & countries, and also assists identification of ongoing trends along with anticipated growth during the forecasted period. For this report, extensive primary research was conducted to gain a deeper insight of the market performance. Various industry experts and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) were contacted and interviewed to get an idea of Global Microfluidic Devices market.
