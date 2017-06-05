Procurement Software Market is Expected to reach Approximately USD 10 Billion by 2023
Procurement Software Market, By Deployment (On-Premise, On Cloud), By Software (Spend Analysis, E-sourcing, E-procurementPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the procurement software market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. This region is also leading due to presence of major players from the region in the procurement software market. The implementation of procurement software by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly. These software are especially one of the majorly used software utilized into supply chain and logistics industry. The e-procurement software is gaining demand as organization seek to reduce their purchasing cost and shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based e-procurement software.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Procurement Software Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.
Get a sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3115 .
The procurement software market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, software type, organization type and vertical. The cloud based e-procurement software provides search filters in terms of price, supplier and manufacturer, it also provides function that includes drag and drop, roll-based workflow and among others. Provides centralized purchasing system, means one user can buy on behalf of other and offers automatic notification alert and faster approval process.
The prominent players in the procurement software market are-
• Cvent Inc. (U.S.)
• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• Proactis (U.K.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• Infor (U.S.)
• Sciquest Inc. (U.S.)
• Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.)
• Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.)
• Zycus (U.S.)
• JDA Software Group, Inc. (U.S.)
• Mercateo ( U.K.)
Browse complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/procurement-software-market-3115 .
Study Objectives of Procurement Software Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the procurement software market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the procurement software market based porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of deployment, type, organization type and vertical.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the procurement software market.
Procurement Software Market by Type:
• Spend Analysis
• E-sourcing
• E-procurement
• Contract Management
• Supplier Management
• Others
Procurement Software Market by Organization Type:
• Small and Medium Size
• Large Business Enterprises
Procurement Software Market by Vertical:
• Retail
• Automotive
• Travel & Logistics
• Electronics
• IT & Telecommunication
• Mining
• Others
Request for Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3115 .
The regional analysis of procurement software market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region accounts for largest share in procurement software market owing to better network infrastructure, technological advancement and higher digitization across industries in logistics and support. Europe region is one of the prominent player in procurement software market due to increase adoption of e-procurement solution in supply chain management. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR by 2023.
Intended Audience
• Investors and consultants
• System Integrators
• Government Organizations
• Research/Consultancy firms
• Technology solution providers
• IT Solution Providers
• Supply Chain & Logistics Organizations
• Original Equipment Manufacturers
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 INTRODUCTION
1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.3 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH SOFTWARE
2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH
2.4 FORECAST MODEL
2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST
2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 MARKET DRIVERS
3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES
3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6 PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY SEGMENTS
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 MARKET STATISTICS
6.2.1 BY DEPLOYMENT
6.2.1.1 ON-CLOUD
6.2.1.2 ON-PREMISE
6.2.2 BY SOFTWARE TYPE
6.2.2.1 SPEND ANALYSIS
6.2.2.2 E-SOURCING
6.2.2.3 E-PROCUREMENT
6.2.2.4 CONTRACT MANAGEMENT
6.2.2.5 SUPPLIER MANAGEMENT
6.2.2.6 OTHERS
6.2.3 BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
6.2.3.1 SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
6.2.3.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES
6.2.4 BY VERTICAL
6.2.4.1 RETAIL
6.2.4.2 AUTOMOTIVE
6.2.4.3 TRAVEL & LOGISTICS
6.2.4.4 ELECTRONICS
6.2.4.5 IT & TELECOMMUNICATION
6.2.4.6 MINING
6.2.4.7 OTHERS
6.2.5 BY GEOGRAPHY
6.2.5.1 NORTH AMERICA
6.2.5.2 EUROPE
6.2.5.3 ASIA-PACIFIC
6.2.5.4 REST OF THE WORLD
7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2 COMPANY PROFILES
7.2.1 CVENT INC. (U.S.)
7.2.2 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.3 ORACLE CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.4 MERCATEO (U.K.)
7.2.5 SAP SE (GERMANY)
7.2.6 INFOR (U.S.)
7.2.7 COUPA SOFTWARE INC. (U.S.)
7.2.8 EPICOR SOFTWARE CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.9 ZYCUS (U.S.)
7.2.10 JDA SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. (U.S.)
7.2.11 OTHERS
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here