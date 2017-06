Global Non-dairy Cheese Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR over 6.5% Post 2023

Global Non-dairy cheese Market Information- by Type (parmesan, cream cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, and others)

Non-dairy cheese are cheese made from plant based milk or lactose & casein free milk. Food safety organizations in different regions has specified certain guidelines related to processing, ingredient content, food safety, packaging and storage which plays key role in Non-dairy cheese market. Innovation in product development and improving texture & flavour of Non-dairy cheese is likely to boast the market growth during forecast period. Introduction of new innovative products with inclusion of healthy ingredients are supporting the growth of this market. Global Non-dairy cheese market is mainly driven by urbanization, changing consumption pattern and rising demand for convenience food. Rise in disposable income and consumer preferences for 'on-the-go' foods is driving the sales of functional, low fat and low calories non-dairy cheese. Moreover vegan diet trend due to various health issue & ethical factors will play a key role to grow Non-dairy cheese market at CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period.Downstream market analysis-Non-dairy cheese market is hugely influenced by food safety organizations which strictly monitors ingredient labelling, manufacturing process and packaging of non-dairy cheese which is changing the dynamics of the market. Non-dairy cheese products such as Cheddar dominates the market, but however due to rising demand for fast food, mozzarella is projected to grow at a highest CAGR. The demand for products made from coconut milk & rice milk are projected to be key driving force during the review period. Moreover, non-dairy cheese are mainly bought from supermarket and convenience store however busy lifestyle of people is supporting the sales of these products through online store which will change the future of overall retail network of non-dairy cheese .Competitive analysis-The major key players in Non-dairy cheese market are• Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)• Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. (U.S.)• General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)• Follow Your Heart (U.S.)• Tofutti Brands Inc. (U.S.)• Violifefoods (Greece)• Bute Island Foods Ltd (U.K.)The demand for non-dairy cheese has pushed manufacturers to enhance the texture & flavor of non-dairy cheese and to develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.Regional AnalysisThe global non-dairy cheese market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this Europe region has major market share followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Increasing number of consumers suffering from lactose intolerant and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand for non-dairy cheese in that particular region. Rising number of health cognizant and the growing demand for vegan on-the-go products especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth. The report for Non-dairy Cheese Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. 