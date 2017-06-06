There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,847 in the last 365 days.

First Performance Global Expands Offering with Facebook Bots Messaging

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Performance Global today announced its new Facebook Messenger bot offering, as an enhanced capability on their innovative card platform. The platform captures card transaction data in real-time and enables card issuers to add value to their payment network by delivering card controls, real-time alerts, and customer self-service capabilities across multiple digital channels including Facebook.

The First Performance Facebook bot enables financial institutions to further engage and deliver value-added capabilities to their customers through the digital channel of choice. Messenger bots use artificial intelligence (AI) technology that provides a card issuer’s customer with self service capabilities, like checking balances, turning cards on and off, or enabling access for a specific country they may be traveling to as well as restricting transaction access. Securely receiving real-time messaging can all be accomplished without leaving the Messenger app.

“Messenger bots enable cardholders to interact and manage all of their payment cards through this social media channel – without having to access an App or login to a website, said Bill Hernandez, CEO with First Performance Global. “It drives customer convenience and allows them to use their channel of preference. For card issuers, it delivers a convenient and innovative new access channel for their customers, and a potential new acquisition and revenue stream.”


About First Performance Global
First Performance Global provides an innovative platform that captures card transaction data in real-time, through integration with existing card authorization systems. The platform enables the delivery of card data, geolocation information, controls, alerts, messaging, self-service, and call center management. The company empowers card issuers to provide their customers with self-service automation and personalized management of their accounts as well as utilize the platform to address timely market conditions, to stay competitive, and to have a flexible set of tools to meet future business, market, and regulatory demands. For more information, visit www.firstperformance.com.

Mary Brandon
First Performance Global
+1.877.404.7667
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT, Insurance, International Organizations, Retail, Travel & Tourism, World & Regional ...