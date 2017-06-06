First Performance Global Expands Offering with Facebook Bots Messaging
The First Performance Facebook bot enables financial institutions to further engage and deliver value-added capabilities to their customers through the digital channel of choice. Messenger bots use artificial intelligence (AI) technology that provides a card issuer’s customer with self service capabilities, like checking balances, turning cards on and off, or enabling access for a specific country they may be traveling to as well as restricting transaction access. Securely receiving real-time messaging can all be accomplished without leaving the Messenger app.
“Messenger bots enable cardholders to interact and manage all of their payment cards through this social media channel – without having to access an App or login to a website, said Bill Hernandez, CEO with First Performance Global. “It drives customer convenience and allows them to use their channel of preference. For card issuers, it delivers a convenient and innovative new access channel for their customers, and a potential new acquisition and revenue stream.”
About First Performance Global
First Performance Global provides an innovative platform that captures card transaction data in real-time, through integration with existing card authorization systems. The platform enables the delivery of card data, geolocation information, controls, alerts, messaging, self-service, and call center management. The company empowers card issuers to provide their customers with self-service automation and personalized management of their accounts as well as utilize the platform to address timely market conditions, to stay competitive, and to have a flexible set of tools to meet future business, market, and regulatory demands. For more information, visit www.firstperformance.com.
