Global Tracheostomy Products Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global tracheostomy products market to grow at a CAGR of 1.85% during the period 2017-2021.

A tracheostomy is an opening made in the front of the neck, specifically into the trachea to permit unrestricted breathing. It is considered as one of the most frequently done surgical procedures in intensive care unit (ICU) patients. Prolonged respiratory failure is the most common reason for performing a tracheostomy.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tracheostomy products market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated by the sales of tracheostomy products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Tracheostomy Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Medtronic
• Smiths Medical
• Teleflex

Other prominent vendors
• Biçakcilar
• Cook Medical
• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
• Fuji Systems
• Medis
• Stening SRL
• SUMI
• TROGE Medical
• Tuoren Medical
• Well Lead Medical

Market driver
• Technological advancements in tracheostomy procedures
Market challenge
• Procedural complications and post-operative care
Market trend
• Rise in demand for homecare services
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?


Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
• Hospitals
• Homecare
• ASCs

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview based on geography
• Tracheostomy products market in Americas
• Tracheostomy products market in EMEA
• Tracheostomy products market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends
• Multidisciplinary consolidated care
• Rise in demand for homecare services

PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Medtronic
• Smiths Medical
• Teleflex
• Key companies to watch
• Other prominent vendors

