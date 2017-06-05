Sex Educator Lord Morpheous Brings Latest Book How to be Knotty: The Essential Guide to Modern Rope Bondage to Europe
Morpheous’ visit to Europe includes stops in Venice and Padua. “My time in Padua is for a print series I will be working on to visit the The Scrovegni Chapel that Giotto painted in the 13th century that will serve as source material for some limited-edition prints based on renaissance and contemporary iconography.” Lord Morpheous will continue his tour through the Tuscan countryside, before heading off to Florence, Crete and Athens.
HuffPost recently caught up with the author to discuss the inner details of his new book, in a story entitled This Filthy Lord Helps Couples To Get Knotty: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/this-filthy-lord-helps-couples-to-get-knotty_us_592ddf36e4b07c4c7313865d
With descriptive step-by-step color photos also shot by the author, Morpheous instructs would-be erotic rope wranglers the exquisite beauty of intertwined fascination and fear, while explaining its historic origins to curious new users. The book also includes a glowing Foreword from adult superstar - and rope bondage enthusiast - Tera Patrick: "Morpheous and his beautiful ways of executing his passion are displayed here… as you peruse through here I hope you will feel it too. You may discover, like I did, how much you did not know before! New ties, tips, tricks! Beautiful women bent and bound before you… breathtaking images…"
While in Europe, a new short documentary Connections in the Dark made its debut premiere at the Inside Out LGBT Film Festival in Toronto on Thursday, June 1st. The documentary played as part of the "Local Heroes" short program. Connections in the Dark, directed and edited by Raj Ramnauth, probes the ins and outs of the intricate art of rope bondage as presented by the most talented and well-known performers in this tight-knit community.
“The response to the documentary was wonderful,” says Morpheous. “I am elated at how people felt about it, and I look forward to having other film festivals include this in their program.”
The 15-minute film also focuses on Lord Morpheous, a creative expert in the complex terrain of kink/fetish and bondage, and his 12-hour public art installation MBE (Morpheous' Bondage Extravaganza) in Toronto, the largest bondage event in the world, as it celebrates its 10th Annual - and quite possibly final - communal gathering. See more about Connections in the Dark at https://www.connectionsinthedark.com/.
How to be Knotty: The Essential Guide to Modern Rope Bondage is now available for pre-order at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, kinky people’s favorite sex shops The Pleasure Chest, Hustler Hollywood, and other selected nationwide retailers.
