Global Dishwasher Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Global Dishwasher Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The analysts forecast the global dishwasher market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83 % during the period 2017-2021.
A dishwasher is a machine that washes dishes automatically. There are two types of dishwashers, which are freestanding dishwashers and built-in dishwashers. Built-in dishwashers unlike freestanding dishwashers are connected to the flow of other kitchen accessories. Dishwashers save time and significantly. reduce the wastage of water and energy.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dishwasher market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of dishwasher products.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Dishwasher Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Electrolux
• GE Appliances
• LG Electronics
• Robert Bosch
• Whirlpool
Other prominent vendors
• AGA Rangemaster
• Asko Appliances
• Dacor
• Fagor America
• Hoover Candy Group
• Sears Brands
• Miele
• SAMSUNG
• SMEG
• VESTEL
Market driver
Product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, design, and capacity of loading
Market challenge
Low household penetration of dishwashers compared with other major appliances in both developed and developing markets
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Product localization
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global dishwasher market segmentation by product
• Global freestanding dishwasher market
• Global built-in dishwasher market
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channels
• Global dishwasher market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global dishwasher market segmentation by geography
• Dishwasher market in EMEA
• Dishwasher market in Americas
• Dishwasher market in APAC
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Product localization
• Availability of compact dishwashers
• Trend of using stainless steel interior tubs
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key players in global dishwasher market
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
• Electrolux
• GE Appliances
• LG Electronics
• Robert Bosch
• Whirlpool
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…….
