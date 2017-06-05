Automotive Snow Chain Market to 2021 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types, Technologies, Applications and Forecast
The analysts forecast the global Automotive Snow Chain market to grow at a CAGR of 3.68 % during the period 2017-2021.
Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types, Technologies, Applications and End-User Verticals
Snow chains are mainly nets of chains designed to wrap around the tires to provide traction in times of adverse weather conditions such as freezing temperatures. One pair of snow chain is required for both front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive. They are attached to the car’s drive wheels. Also, these chains are dedicated to only one particular wheel type, so one has to be sure about the tire diameter and tread-width measurements for selecting the chains. Snow chains are typically installed on one or more drive axles of the vehicle. However, requirements vary for dual-tire or multi-axle vehicles.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive snow chain market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers a market segmentation by geography. .
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
The report, Global Automotive Snow Chain Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
• Key vendors
• Peerless Industrial Group
• pewag
• RUD Chain
• Thule Group (Thule Snow Chains)
Other prominent vendors
• APV Safety Products
• Autoliv
• BABAC
• Chainco
• Hangzhou Felice chain Co. Ltd
• Gowin
• Laclede Chain Manufacturing Company
• Lianyi Rubber Components Co.
• Maggi Group
• MICHELIN
• MOOSE UTILITY DIVISION
• Ottinger
• Spikes Spider
• Trygg
Market driver
• Inclement cold weather and the need for proper traction to drive the automotive snow chain market
Market challenge
• Premature breakage of snow chains acts as a challenge vis-à-vis winter tires
Market trend
• Rapid pace of innovation in the snow chain space
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• A tire story
• Winter road conditions: Need for snow chains
• Snow chains
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Regulatory framework
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by geography
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 09: Market trends
• Rapid pace of innovation in the snow chain space
• The use of automatic snow chains with tires
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
• Peerless Industrial Group
• pewag
• RUD Chain
• Thule Group (Thule Snow Chains)
PART 12: Appendix
• List of abbreviations
Continued…….
