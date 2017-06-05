Pearl Technologies Announces New UltraFlex™ HD Pouch Attachment

The UltraFlex HD has a rotating mount allowing the punch to rotate 90 degrees during replacement for faster changeovers and improved operator safety. The punch and die plates on the UltraFlex HD are interchangeable, eliminating the need to replace the entire unit for maintenance or when different profiles are desired.

Innovative design achieves close tolerance quality with lower cost of operation

For pouch manufacturers who have found traditional zero clearance punches too costly to maintain and operate, the UltraFlex HD is the logical choice.” — Laurent Cros, CEO of Pearl Technologies

SAVANNAH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savannah, New York – June 5, 2017 – Pearl Technologies released its new UltraFlex™ HD, a close tolerance punch attachment that combines the edge quality of traditional zero-clearance units with lower cost of operation and ease of use comparable to Pearl’s popular Flex Unit product line.

“Traditional zero clearance punch attachments have a higher cost of manufacturing due to expensive punches and dies that require frequent downtime for sharpening or replacement,” said Laurent Cros, CEO of Pearl Technologies. “Our new UltraFlex HD offers pouch manufacturers an innovative, lower cost solution. With our UltraFlex HD, punch and die plates are interchangeable, eliminating the need to replace the entire unit for maintenance or when different profiles are desired.”

The UltraFlex HD is also equipped with Pearl’s rotating assembly mount, which enables the unit to rotate 90 degrees, allowing the punch to face upward during replacement for faster changeovers and improved operator safety. As more consumer products move to pouch packaging, pouch manufacturers need a reliable, close clearance punch that can deliver precise, high-quality edges on a wide range of pouch materials, is safe to operate, and provides a lower cost of operation. For pouch manufacturers who have found traditional zero clearance punches too costly to maintain and operate, the new UltraFlex HD punch is the logical choice.

For more information on Pearl’s new UltraFlex HD close tolerance punch attachment click here:

https://pearlproductcatalog.pearltechinc.com/item/converting-products/flex-punching-units/pa-ultraflex

Pearl will be showcasing its new UltraFlex HD punch as well as other pouch products at the Global Pouch Forum, booth B23, June 14-16 in Miami, Florida.

About Pearl Technologies, Inc.

Pearl Technologies is a leading supplier of precision converting products for the global flexible packaging and blown film industries. Pearl’s products are recognized for improving worker safety and driving greater throughput in the line delivering lower cost of ownership. Key products include a wide variety of punches, slitters and perforators, punching attachments for wicketing, handle holes, hanger holes, and venting attachments. Founded in 1985, the company is headquartered in Savannah, New York, and ships its products to customers in over 35 countries worldwide. For more information visit www.pearltechinc.com.