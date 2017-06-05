HALLMARK TRAVEL PLANNERS OFFERS LAST MINUTE BARGAIN ON SERENGETI - MASAI MARA MIGRATION SAFARI 2017

Take your last minute 2017 Africa Safari in Serengeti and Masai Mara. Book this Migration Safari in the most affordable way with Hallmark Travel Planners.

NAIROBI, KENYA AND TANZANIA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hallmark Travel Planners is offering one of the craziest safari deals ever, on the wildebeest migration safari of 2017. The offer is on a 12 day safari to Kenya and Tanzania, with standard accommodation. And the price is only US$3660 per person!This modest price (about US$330 per night) include a night game drive, and bush dinner, in addition to the usual safari thrills.Further, if by June 14 2017, you take up the remaining 2 seats on fixed scheduled departure of July 21, you will get a 5% discount, OFF the published price of US$3660. That means you only pay US3477.The ItineraryArrive Nairobi, Kenya and get a 'meet and greet' service upon exiting the customs and migration area. You will be whisked away by a well-trained guide who drives you to your hotel for the night.After a restful night and a briefing the following morning, begin your African safari with a visit to Amboseli National park, set at the foot of Kilimanjaro. This is Africa's highest mountain.While at Amboseli you will also enjoy a night game drive, this is rare treat because not many parks and reserves will give you an opportunity for a night game Drive.After the 2 nights in Amboseli National park located on the Kenyan side, you cross over into Tanzania. You will be spending a night in Lake Manyara National park, known for its tree-climbing lions, flamingos, breathtaking scenery and the soda-ash lake.You accommodation is at Lake Manyara Kilimamoja Lodge. This safari lodge is located on the rim of the great African rift valley with stunning views over Lake Manyara, Mount Meru and on a clear day. The lodge is set on pristine lush green gardens and local vegetation with over 130 species of bird.The next day you move on to Ngorongoro Area where you will enjoy a full day Ngorongoro crater tour. Serengeti National Park is your next home for 2 nights. A stop over at the Ol Duvai Gorge is part of the plan too. After Serengeti, spend the last 3 nights the Masai Mara - a bush dinner is schedule here.On the last day, you drive to Nairobi and catch your flight back home.Highlights of This Serengeti - Masai Mara Migration Safari Night Game Drive in AmboseliSundowner in Lake ManyaraCrater Tour at NgorongoroSerengeti and Masai MaraBush Dinner in Masai MaraAccommodation:1 night at EKA Hotel in Nairobi2 nights at Amboseli AA Lodge in Amboseli1 night Lake Manyara Kilimamoja Lodge in Manyara National park2 nights at Rhino Lodge in Ngorongoro Area2 nights at Mbalageti Lodge in Serengeti National Park3 nights at Mara River Camp in Masai Mara Game Reserve12 Days from $3,660 per person land only, based on double occupancy.For more information about this trip and reservations, see the detailed itinerary on this page and please do not forget to check out African Travel Hub , for more Africa Travel Options, travel tips, and testimonials. Feel free to contact us here for a tailored Africa safari trip too.About Hallmark Travel PlannersHallmark Travel Planners is a tour operator founded in 2007 by experienced and enthusiastic African Travel consultants. It is based and licensed to operate from Nairobi, Kenya.Through the company website, the tour operator also offers Ground Handling Services to overseas and travel agents. We also give online guidance and online bookings for travel services - Tours, Wildlife Safaris, and regional flights within Africa, Car Rental and hotel bookings. We provide you with information we believe is important in making choices and decision on Travel to Africa.Media Gallery