Fast Capital 360 Is Doing Their Part To Help Veterans

Fast Capital 360 has committed to improving the community in the immediate area around the offices since its inception.

SOUTHAMPTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past year, the company has donated school supplies to the children of families for whom the supplies would be a hardship, donated more than $1,000 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, donated over 7,000 pounds of food to Philadabundance and given to many other nonprofits in the area.

On June 5th, more than a dozen employees from Fast Capital 360 took a trip to the Delaware Valley Veteran’s Home in Northeast Philadelphia to give back to the men and women that served the country. Fast Capital 360 sponsored a bingo event so that all residents of the home could partake in an engaging activity that everyone enjoyed. Employees of the company handed out bingo cards, call numbers, announced winners and served refreshments including pizza, soda and ice cream.

Giving back to the veterans of the United States’ Military is something that all of the employees of Fast Capital 360 were excited to be a part of.

The company is proud to take part in improving southeastern Pennsylvania either through business funding or through community outreach.

Fast Capital 360’s day out with the veterans of the Delaware Valley was a success by all accounts, and the company looks forward to donating to many more area charities this year. To learn more about the company’s community outreach or their unsecured business lines of credit, interested parties are encouraged to visit the website at https://www.fastcapital360.com.

About Fast capital 360

Since 2005, Fast Capital 360 has helped over 14,000 businesses nationwide fuel their business growth with one-hour approvals and same day funding. Hassle free, transparent business loans have never been easier.