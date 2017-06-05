Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global military aircraft battery market to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the period 2017-2021.
Military aircraft forms an important part of any country’s arsenal, and the global military aircraft market is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. The investment in the sector is growing driven by ongoing international territorial disputes, civil unrest, internal and external security threats, and existing fleet replacement and modernization programs across the world. Countries are increasingly focusing on developing and procuring aircraft of the most advanced generation, manufactured with the latest composite materials and equipped with high-end engines, landing gear, and batteries.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global military aircraft battery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations of batteries in military aircraft.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Concorde Battery
• Cella Energy
• Sion Power
• Saft
• Tadiran Batteries, Germany
Other prominent vendors
• EaglePicher
• Teledyne Technologies
• GS Yuasa International
Market driver
• Growing usage of Li-ion batteries
Market challenge
• Thermal challenges associated with Li-on batteries
Market trend
• Growing demand for more electric aircraft (MEA)
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Key takeaways
• Key buying criteria
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by battery chemistry
• Segmentation by battery chemistry
• Global lithium-based military aircraft battery market
• Global nickel-based military aircraft battery market
• Global lead-acid military aircraft battery market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Segmentation by region
• Military aircraft market in the Americas
• Military aircraft market in APAC
• Military aircraft battery market in EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Growing demand for more electric aircraft (MEA)
• Alternative lithium battery technologies
• Introduction of ultra low maintenance (ULM) batteries
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Concorde Battery
• Cella Energy
• Sion Power
• Saft
• Tadiran Batteries, Germany
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…….
