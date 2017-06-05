New fitness swimwear brand launches: Deakin and Blue
For the woman who wants style and substance. Flattering and supportive fitness swimwear in AA-HH cup.
Founded by Cambridge graduate and ex-Strategy Consultant Rosie Cook, Deakin and Blue’s first collection combines intelligent design with high quality, luxury fabrics to offer truly unique swim pieces. Customers are invited to choose swimwear based on dress size and Deakin and Blue’s signature ‘muse measurement’: the Hepburn for a AA-B cup bust, the Monroe for a C-E cup bust and the Hendricks for an F-HH cup bust.
Rosie said: ‘Choosing swimwear should not be a choice between fashion and function, or femininity and athleticism. I founded Deakin and Blue after struggling to find swimwear designed for a real woman’s body that was practical for more than just lounging by the pool. Research shows that the prospect of putting on a costume deters a lot of women from going for a swim. I want to change that - so whatever your shape or size, you can feel like the best version of yourself on the walk from the changing room to the pool’.
Deakin and Blue’s products are available to pre-order at www.deakinandblue.com. Pieces start from £30, with free UK delivery and returns.
Deakin and Blue is a proud #BraHjiack partner of CoppaFeel! - the breast cancer health and education charity, because knowing your boobs could save your life.
For more information please contact Founder & CEO Rosie Cook - Rosie@deakinandblue.com
WEBSITE:
WWW.DEAKINANDBLUE.COM
SOCIAL MEDIA:
FACEBOOK.COM/DEAKINANDBLUE
INSTAGRAM.COM/DEAKINANDBLUE
TWITTER.COM/DEAKINANDBLUE
Rosie Cook
Deakin and Blue
07724421115
email us here