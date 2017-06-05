Military Fire Control Systems Market - Global Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2016-2021
Fire control systems are integrated or mounted on the weapons, vehicles, aircraft, and naval fleets. They assist in precise detection, tracking, aiming, and striking of an intended target. They help in improving the efficiency of military operations. A military fire control system consists of a number of components such as command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I), electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, global positioning system (GPS), gun data computer, light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation (laser) range finder, radar, or sonar. These systems are designed to assist a weapon system (integrated or mounted on a gun, missile, ground vehicle, combat aircraft, and naval vessel) in hitting its target. They facilitate faster and accurate ground, aerial, or naval strikes. These systems enable new offensive strategies for a wide range of targets.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global military fire control systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Military Fire Control Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BAE Systems
• Elbit Systems
• General Dynamics
• Lockheed Martin
• Safran
Other prominent vendors
• Bharat Electronics
• Leonardo
• Rheinmetall
• Saab
• Ultra Electronics
Market driver
• Growing demand for automated fire control systems
Market driver
• Growing demand for automated fire control systems
Market challenge
• Continued usage of smoke screens
Market challenge
• Continued usage of smoke screens
Market trend
• Development of consolidated fire control systems
Market trend
• Development of consolidated fire control systems
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
