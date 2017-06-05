Aerotropolis 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.27% and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Aerotropolis 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.27% and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The analysts forecast the global aerotropolis market to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the period 2017-2021.
An aerotropolis or airport city is a metropolitan sub-region developed surrounding an airport. Its land-use, infrastructure, and economy are centered around the airport. It consists of connecting surface transportation infrastructure; airport’s aeronautical, logistics, commercial spaces, and outlying corridors; and clusters of aviation-oriented commercial and residential developments that feed off each other and their accessibility to the airport.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339070-global-aerotropolis-market-2017-2021
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aerotropolis market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers annual investments for the development of aerotropolis across the globe.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Aerotropolis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Austin Industries
• HENSEL PHELPS
• Skanska
• Turner Construction
• Walsh Group
Other prominent vendors
• Balfour Beatty
• Clark Construction
• Manhattan Construction
• McCarthy Building Companies
• The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Market driver
• Rise of airport-centered urban development
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Cost-intensive market penetration
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Establishment of connected transportation network
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1339070-global-aerotropolis-market-2017-2021
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by airport type
• Market segmentation by airport type
• Global greenfield airport aerotropolis market
• Global brownfield airport aerotropolis market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Segmentation by region
• Aerotropolis market in EMEA
• Aerotropolis market in APAC
• Aerotropolis market in Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Establishment of connected transportation network
• Combined use real estate development
• Development of smart airport strategies
• Emergence of agile infrastructure
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Austin Industries
• HENSEL PHELPS
• Skanska
• Turner Construction
• Walsh Group
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…….
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1339070
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of rmaket research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here