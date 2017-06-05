Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market 2017 Size, Development Status, Type, Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022
Executive Summary
This report studies Micro Irrigation Systems in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Valmont Industries
The Toro Company
Jain Irrigation Systems Limited
Lindsay Corporation
Rivulis Irrigation
EPC Industries Limited
T-L Irrigation
Netafim Limited
Rain Bird Corporation
Nelson Irrigation Corporation
Reinke Manufacturing Company
NaanDanJain Irrigation
By types, the market can be split into
Drip Irrigation
Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
Bubbler Irrigation
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Field Crops
Orchard Crops
Forage & Turf Grasses
Other
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Micro Irrigation Systems
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Micro Irrigation Systems
1.1.1 Definition of Micro Irrigation Systems
1.1.2 Specifications of Micro Irrigation Systems
1.2 Classification of Micro Irrigation Systems
1.2.1 Drip Irrigation
1.2.2 Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
1.2.3 Bubbler Irrigation
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Applications of Micro Irrigation Systems
1.3.1 Field Crops
1.3.2 Orchard Crops
1.3.3 Forage & Turf Grasses
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Micro Irrigation Systems
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Micro Irrigation Systems
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Micro Irrigation Systems
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Micro Irrigation Systems
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Micro Irrigation Systems
3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Micro Irrigation Systems Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Micro Irrigation Systems Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Micro Irrigation Systems Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Micro Irrigation Systems Major Manufacturers in 2016
4 Global Micro Irrigation Systems Overall Market Overview
4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis
4.2 Capacity Analysis
4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Micro Irrigation Systems Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis
4.2.2 2016 Micro Irrigation Systems Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)
4.3 Sales Analysis
4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Micro Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate Analysis
4.3.2 2016 Micro Irrigation Systems Sales Analysis (Company Segment)
4.4 Sales Price Analysis
4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Micro Irrigation Systems Sales Price
4.4.2 2016 Micro Irrigation Systems Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)
5 Micro Irrigation Systems Regional Market Analysis
5.1 North America Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis
5.1.1 North America Micro Irrigation Systems Market Overview
5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Sales Price Analysis
5.1.4 North America 2016 Micro Irrigation Systems Market Share Analysis
5.2 China Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis
5.2.1 China Micro Irrigation Systems Market Overview
5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Sales Price Analysis
5.2.4 China 2016 Micro Irrigation Systems Market Share Analysis
5.3 Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis
5.3.1 Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Market Overview
5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Sales Price Analysis
5.3.4 Europe 2016 Micro Irrigation Systems Market Share Analysis
5.4 Southeast Asia Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis
5.4.1 Southeast Asia Micro Irrigation Systems Market Overview
5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Sales Price Analysis
5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Micro Irrigation Systems Market Share Analysis
5.5 Japan Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis
5.5.1 Japan Micro Irrigation Systems Market Overview
5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Sales Price Analysis
5.5.4 Japan 2016 Micro Irrigation Systems Market Share Analysis
5.6 India Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis
5.6.1 India Micro Irrigation Systems Market Overview
5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Sales Price Analysis
5.6.4 India 2016 Micro Irrigation Systems Market Share Analysis
6 Global 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
6.1 Global 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Sales by Type
6.2 Different Types of Micro Irrigation Systems Product Interview Price Analysis
6.3 Different Types of Micro Irrigation Systems Product Driving Factors Analysis
6.3.1 Drip Irrigation of Micro Irrigation Systems Growth Driving Factor Analysis
6.3.2 Micro Sprinkler Irrigation of Micro Irrigation Systems Growth Driving Factor Analysis
6.3.3 Bubbler Irrigation of Micro Irrigation Systems Growth Driving Factor Analysis
6.3.4 Other of Micro Irrigation Systems Growth Driving Factor Analysis
7 Global 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
7.1 Global 2012-2017E Micro Irrigation Systems Consumption by Application
7.2 Different Application of Micro Irrigation Systems Product Interview Price Analysis
7.3 Different Application of Micro Irrigation Systems Product Driving Factors Analysis
7.3.1 Field Crops of Micro Irrigation Systems Growth Driving Factor Analysis
7.3.2 Orchard Crops of Micro Irrigation Systems Growth Driving Factor Analysis
7.3.3 Forage & Turf Grasses of Micro Irrigation Systems Growth Driving Factor Analysis
7.3.4 Other of Micro Irrigation Systems Growth Driving Factor Analysis
…CONTINUED
