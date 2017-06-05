Business Process Outsourcing Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021
Global Business Process Outsourcing Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This Strategic Focus report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the business process outsourcing market. The report outlines the evolution of business process outsourcing technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents view of the revenue opportunities in the business process outsourcing market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and sector and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises’ investment priorities in the business process outsourcing segment.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/824616-strategic-focus-report-business-process-outsourcing
Key Findings
- Robotic process automation (RPA) is an emerging form of clerical automation technology that is based on the notion of software robots or artificial intelligence..
- Companies are investing in new locations, preferably near shore, in order to overcome barriers such as working and collaborating with partners and teams in different time zones.
- Business process management (BPM) and BPO are evolving and converging to completely transform the way enterprises are doing business. Enterprises are using BPM to manage the interface between lines of business and IT staff.
Synopsis
Strategic Focus Report - Business Process Outsourcing analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the business process outsourcing market. The report outlines the evolution of business process outsourcing technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents Kable’s view of the revenue opportunities in the business process outsourcing market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band. This product covers the latest trends in the business process outsourcing market, coupled with insight into the vendor landscape and market size in the business process outsourcing domain.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- The latest trends impacting the business process outsourcing market.
- The market drivers (both supply-side and demand-side) that will facilitate the growth of the business process outsourcing market.
- The market inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of business process outsourcing solutions.
- Identification of the top ICT vendors in the business process outsourcing market, coupled with an overview of the top 5 vendors.
- The report also covers the primary findings from Kable’s view of revenue opportunities in the business process outsourcing market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the business process outsourcing landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the business process outsourcing segment.
- Comprehend the business process outsourcing vendor landscape and track their relative performance in the business process outsourcing market to gain competitive advantage.
- Enhance your market segmentation by analyzing the revenue opportunity forecasts figure in the business process outsourcing market from 2015 to 2020, spanning six technology segments, six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.
Table of Content: Key Points
1 Introduction
2 Technology evolution
2.1 Current technology trends
2.2 Key market drivers and inhibitors
2.2.1 Key market drivers
2.2.2 Key inhibitors
3 Vendor landscape
3.1 Vendor snapshot (the top five vendors)
4 The market opportunity
4.1 The total market opportunity
4.2 Geographic breakdown
4.3 Vertical market breakdown
4.4 Size band breakdown
5 Summary
5.1 Disruptive technologies are driving the growth of the BPO industry
6 Appendix
6.1 Definitions
6.2 Further reading
6.3 Contact the authors
…Continued
ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/824616-strategic-focus-report-business-process-outsourcing
Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts
Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here