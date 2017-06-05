There were 279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,707 in the last 365 days.

Nanofiber Materials for Biomedical 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 23.30% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global nanofibers materials for biomedical industry market to grow at a CAGR of 23.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Nanofiber Materials for Biomedical 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 23.30% and Forecast to 2021


Nanomaterials, along with advancements in nanotechnology, have the potential to revolutionize existing industries and create entirely new applications. In the last decade, nanotechnology has advanced at a rapid pace, and it holds enormous prospects for biomedical applications. Nanofibers are important and versatile class of one-dimensional nanomaterials that are attracting increasing attention from academics as well as several industries in recent years. Nanofibers can be prepared from a wide range of materials such as polymers, ceramics, and metals.


Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanofibers materials for biomedical industry market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• ROW

The report, Global Nanofibers Materials for Biomedical Industry Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Ahlstrom
• Asahi Kasei
• Donaldson
• Nanofiber Solutions
• SNS Nanofiber Technology
• TEIJIN
• Toray

Other prominent vendors
• 3-D Matrix Medical Technology
• AMSilk
• Argonide
• Collagen Matrix
• eSpin Technologies
• FibeRio Technology
• Hollingsworth & Vose
• NANOVIA
• NXTGEN NANOFIBER

Market driver
• Ease of nanofibers preparation using electrospinning
Market challenge
• Scale-up of the process
Market trend
• Growing medical filters market
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?


Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Overview
• Key vendor offerings

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Global nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry by product type
• Global synthetic polymer nanofibers market for biomedical industry
• Global natural polymer nanofibers market for biomedical industry
• Global ceramic and inorganic nanofibers market for biomedical industry
• Global carbon and graphene nanofibers market for biomedical industry
• Global metallic nanofibers market for biomedical industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry by application
• Global nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry in filters and membranes
• Global nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry in medical textiles and wound dressings
• Global nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry in tissue engineering
• Global nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry in drug delivery
• Global nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry in other applications

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography
• Global nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry by geography
• Nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry in Americas
• Nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry in Europe
• Nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry in APAC
• Nanofiber materials market for biomedical industry in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends
• Growing medical filters market
• Growing demand for biosensors
• Incorporating APIs into biodegradable polymeric nanofibers

Continued…….

