Attendee List Released for ADMET 2017 featuring AstraZeneca, Bayer, Corning, Merck KGaG and Sekisui Xenotech LLC
SMi Group release a preliminary list of attendees for the 12th annual ADMET conference taking place on 12th and 13th June 2017 in London.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now at the forefront of capturing the latest developments in emerging non-clinical ADME approaches and PK/PD modelling, SMi's 12th annual ADMET conference opens in London in just one week. This year's show will gather a global audience of principal scientists and senior industry experts to delve deeper into the core issues surrounding ADME/PK optimisation for drug design, translating non-clinical ADMET data to the clinic, linking PK with safety, improving drug-drug interaction.
Aimed at an audience wanting to address early ADME application strategies and discussing the latest technologically advanced screening and testing models, ADMET 2017 will cover key topics such as:
• Cutting-edge developments influencing drug design
• Hear big pharma, industry and academia, provide progressive insight into: Predictive human toxicity, transporters and ADMET studies
• Explore the latest advancements in drug screening technology
• Preclinical PK/PD pharmacology testing and transitional PK/PD
• New approaches to estimate the distribution and clearance of large molecules
• Listen to reviews of assessments to identify appropriate endogenous markers for predicting transporter activity/ modulations
• Case studies: Learn through detailed insight and first-hand experience the impact of oral drug absorption of drug-croscarmellose in a tablet and the effects of intravenous pharmacokinetics of drug-cyclodextrin interaction in solution
This is just a snapshot of what will be covered in the agenda for 2017.
Further information including a detailed programme and speaker line-up is available online at: www.admet-event.com/ein
Those featured on the list of confirmed attendees include: AbbVie, Actelion, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Corning Life Sciences, Daiichi-Sankyo Europe GmbH, Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), Galapagos, Gedeon Richter Plc., Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Japan Tobacco, Merck KGaA, Merck Serono, NESTLE SKIN HEALTH – GALDERMA, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Pfizer, Proximagen Ltd, Roche Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Sekisui Xenotech LLC, Solvo Biotechnology, Sygnature Discovery Ltd, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and more!
The complete list of attendees is available to read in the event download centre at www.admet-event.com/ein
Other event highlight include:
Attendees from across the world. Nations confirmed to attend include: Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA and more!
Stimulating and insightful presentations from leading industry players and big pharma such as AstraZeneca, Novartis, Bayer, Pfizer, Roche and much more!
Organisations who have recently secured some of the last few remaining places include:
Actelion, Gedeon Richter Plc., Proximagen Ltd and Sanofi
Exclusive post-conference interactive workshop carefully selected to bring you hands on training.
Drug Transporters Tool Kit
Wednesday 14th June 2017 | 08.30 – 12.30
Workshop Leader: Kunal Taskar, Associate GSK Fellow, GSK
ADMET 2017
12th Annual Conference: 12th & 13th June 2017
Interactive Workshop: 14th June 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
www.admet-event.com/ein
Sponsored by Corning and Solvo Biotechnologies
