Global Solar PV Installation Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation,Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
This report studies the global Solar PV Installation market, analyzes and researches the Solar PV Installation development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Enfinity
Invictus NV
Energy 21 a.s.
EDF Energies Nouvelles
Tenesol S.A.
Conergy AG
SOLON SE
Phoenix Solar AG
BIOSAR
Enel
BP Solar
Ecostream
Martifer Solar
Opde
First Solar
Sunpower
Sun Edison
SHARP
Suntech
Singyes Solar
Yingli Solar
CNPV
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Solar PV Installation can be split into
Off-Grid PV System
Grid-Connected PV System
Market segment by Application, Solar PV Installation can be split into
Ground PV Systems Installation
Roof PV Systems Installation
BIPV Systems Installation
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Solar PV Installation
1.1 Solar PV Installation Market Overview
1.1.1 Solar PV Installation Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Solar PV Installation Market by Type
1.3.1 Off-Grid PV System
1.3.2 Grid-Connected PV System
1.4 Solar PV Installation Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Ground PV Systems Installation
1.4.2 Roof PV Systems Installation
1.4.3 BIPV Systems Installation
2 Global Solar PV Installation Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Solar PV Installation Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
…
4 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Solar PV Installation in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Solar PV Installation
5 United States Solar PV Installation Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Solar PV Installation Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Solar PV Installation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU Solar PV Installation Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Solar PV Installation Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU Solar PV Installation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
7 Japan Solar PV Installation Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan Solar PV Installation Market Size (2012-2017)
7.2 Japan Solar PV Installation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
8 China Solar PV Installation Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China Solar PV Installation Market Size (2012-2017)
8.2 China Solar PV Installation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
9 India Solar PV Installation Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India Solar PV Installation Market Size (2012-2017)
9.2 India Solar PV Installation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
10 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installation Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installation Market Size (2012-2017)
10.2 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.1.1 United States Solar PV Installation Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.2 EU Solar PV Installation Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.3 Japan Solar PV Installation Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.4 China Solar PV Installation Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.5 India Solar PV Installation Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installation Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.2 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
12 Solar PV Installation Market Dynamics
12.1 Solar PV Installation Market Opportunities
12.2 Solar PV Installation Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Solar PV Installation Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Solar PV Installation Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
…CONTINUED
