Telecom Services UK Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Telecom Services UK Market Technology, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
In 2016, the UK will be the largest telecom services market in Western Europe. Research expects minor Brexit implications on the telecom industry outlook over the next five years since the telecom market is less vulnerable to macroeconomic changes and cycles than are other industries. Going forward, growth in the UK’s telecom market will be driven by further customer migration to faster-speed fixed and mobile networks – which generates an uplift in ARPU– and by richer content offerings for pay-TV. The IoT/M2M market growth will also provide additional revenue for operators. Over the next five years, operators should take hold of opportunities by focusing on convergence offers through innovative service offerings including triple-play and quad-play bundles to seize opportunities arising from growth in data in the market. LTE expansion and FTTH/B deployments by operators and FMC will present opportunities for vendors and investors.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/608878-united-kingdom-telecom-services-services-and-content
Key Findings
• The decision to leave the EU will open a period of discussions and negotiations between the UK and the EU, which could last up to two years. The exit model and the framework of the new relationships between the UK and the EU are far from clear, and so is the impact on the UK economy.
• LTE will replace 3G as the largest adopted technology in 2016 as 4G/LTE network coverage expands and consumer appetite for faster speeds and additional content grows.
• The top two operators, BT (including EE) and Sky UK, will account for 48.0% of overall service revenue in 2016. The operators’ initiatives to increase the uptake of fixed-mobile convergence and bundled offerings along with LTE and fiber expansions will further intensify competition and fuel the growth in the market.
Synopsis
“United Kingdom: Telecom Services Market Will Continue to Grow Through 2021 Driven by Data Services and Content” provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in the UK today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2021. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into the UK’s telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research’s databases.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
• Regional context: Telecom market size and trends in the UK compared with other countries in the Western European region.
• Economic, demographic and political context in the UK.
• The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
• A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, fixed Internet, mobile voice and mobile data.
• Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice, data and video from 2014 to 2021.
• The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.
• In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.
• Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Britain’s telecommunications market.
Table of Content: Key Points
Executive summary
Market and competitor overview
Regional context
Economic, demographic and political context
Regulatory environment
Demand profile
Service evolution
Competitive landscape
Major market players
Segment analysis
Mobile services
Fixed services
Pay-TV
Identifying opportunities
Overall market opportunities
…Continued
