Plant Protein 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.29% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global plant protein market to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Plant Protein Market
Description
Plant protein is derived from sources such as soy, wheat, and other plant sources. Its application is in food and beverages products, sports nutrition products, and pharmaceutical and personal care products. The majority of plant proteins are extracted from cereals and legumes. The quality of the plant protein, as well as its quantity, is determined based on the nutritional profile. Most plant proteins lack one or more of the necessary amino acids required by the human body for optimal growth and repair.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global plant protein market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of plant protein in different product forms: soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Plant Protein Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Archer Daniels Midland
• Cargill
• DuPont
• Kerry Group
Other prominent vendors
• A&B Ingredients
• Agridient
• Amway
• Axiom Foods
• Cosucra
• Farbest Brands
• Glanbia
• GLICO NUTRITION
• Growing Naturals
• Norben Company
• NOW Foods
• Roquette
• Shandong Jianyuan Foods
• The Scoular Company
• Yantai Shuangta Food
Market driver
• Demand for high protein content products
Market challenge
• Threat associated with contamination during processing
Market trend
• Increase in strategic alliances and partnerships
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global plant protein market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global plant protein market for food and beverages
• Global plant protein market for pharmaceuticals and personal care
• Global plant protein market for animal feed
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
• Global soy protein market
• Global wheat protein market
• Global pea protein market
• Global other plant proteins market
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global plant protein market by geography
• Plant protein market in Americas
• Plant protein market in EMEA
• Plant protein market in APAC
PART 09: Key leading countries
• US
• UK
• Canada
• Germany
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Growing concern for animal welfare
• Increase in strategic alliances and partnerships
• Increasing demand for vegan diet along with media buzz and celebrity endorsements promoting veganism
• Technological innovations in plant protein industry
• Environmental benefits of plant proteins
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Market positioning matrix based on product portfolio and brand presence for key market players
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
