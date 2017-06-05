Global Oil and Gas Storage Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global oil and gas storage market to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% during the period 2017-2021.
Oil and gas storage refers to the mechanisms employed for the safe storage of crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products and comprehensively includes large tanks, underground and above ground storage facilities, and sea tankers. Crude oil and natural gas (NG) are naturally occurring resources found in geological formations beneath the earth's surface.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oil and gas storage market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new oil and gas storage capacities such as oil storage tankers, oil storage fleets, terminals and excludes retrofit/ replacement/ aftermarket.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Oil and Gas Storage Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amec Foster Wheeler
• Magellan Midstream Partners
• Royal Vopak
• TechnipFMC
• Vitol
• WorleyParsons
Other prominent vendors
• Blueknight Energy Partners
• Buckeye Partners
• Centrica
• Chiyoda
• CIM-CCMP
• CLH
• DaLian Port (PDA) Company
• HORIZON TERMINALS
• Kinder Morgan
• NuStar Energy
• Odfjell
• Oiltanking
• Ramboll
Market driver
• Decline in crude oil prices
Market challenge
• Threat of theft and technical challenges related to storage systems
Market trend
• Solidified natural gas technology for natural gas storage
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Global oil and gas market by geography
• Oil and gas storage market in Americas
• Oil and gas storage market in APAC
• Oil and gas storage market in EMEA
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
• Global oil and gas storage market by product type
• Global oil and gas storage market by oil
• Global oil and gas storage market by natural gas
PART 08: Market segmentation by storage type
• Global oil and gas market by storage type
• Global oil and gas market by underground storage
• Global oil and gas market by above ground storage
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Solidified natural gas technology for natural gas storage
• Use of satellite imagery to quantify storage tanks
• Growing alternative fuels for greener shipping
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…….
