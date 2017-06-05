Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market to 2022 - Top Manufacturers (ESCO , AIRTECH, Telstar Life-Sciences and More)
Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market
Description
Biological Safety Cabinet in this report specifically refers to Biological safety cabinets (BSCs). Biological safety cabinets (BSCs) are designed to protect the operator, the laboratory environment and work materials from exposure to infectious aerosols and splashes that may be generated when manipulating materials containing infectious agents, such as primary cultures, stocks and diagnostic specimens BSCs, when properly used, have been shown to be highly effective in reducing laboratory acquired infections and cross-contaminations of cultures due to aerosol exposures. The Biological Cabinets divide to 3 classes: Class II Type A biological safety cabinets, Class II Type B biological safety cabinets, Class III biological safety cabinet.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Biological Safety Cabinet in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ESCO
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
AIRTECH
Telstar Life-Sciences
NuAire (Polypipe)
The Baker Company
Kewaunee Scientific
Heal Force Bio-Meditech
BIOBASE
Donglian Har Instrument
Labconco
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Class II Type A
Class II Type B
Class III Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pharmaceutical Factory
Hospital
Disease Prevention and Control
Academic Research
Others (Food Inspection Station, Chemical etc.)
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Biological Safety Cabinet Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Class II Type A
1.2.2 Class II Type B
1.2.3 Class III Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Pharmaceutical Factory
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Disease Prevention and Control
1.3.4 Academic Research
1.3.5 Others (Food Inspection Station, Chemical etc.)
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 ESCO
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Biological Safety Cabinet Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 ESCO Biological Safety Cabinet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Biological Safety Cabinet Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Biological Safety Cabinet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 AIRTECH
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Biological Safety Cabinet Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 AIRTECH Biological Safety Cabinet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Telstar Life-Sciences
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Biological Safety Cabinet Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Telstar Life-Sciences Biological Safety Cabinet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 NuAire (Polypipe)
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Biological Safety Cabinet Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 NuAire (Polypipe) Biological Safety Cabinet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
………..CONTINUED
