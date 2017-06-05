Worldwide Savoury Biscuit Industry Overview, Top Manufacturers, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Global Savoury Biscuit Market Information- by Major ingredients (wheat, oats), Type, Savoury Ingredients, Specialty type and Region - Forecast to 2022
Market Overview:
Savoury biscuit is a flavored hard or crisp dry baked product generally eaten as tea snack. It is one of the broadly consumed snacks worldwide. Cheddar crackers are the most popular savoury biscuit all over the world, as consumers of all age group enjoy the flavor. Baked bites have becoming highest growing product in recent year as it is convenience food and travel friendly packaged food.
Recently there is increase in the number of patients suffering from diseases like lactose intolerance, obesity and celiac disease segments like dairy-free, low-calories and gluten-free are in huge demand and has become fastest growing segment in global bakery market. New flavors, and consumer oriented products are attracting consumers of all age groups. Lately low calorie segments have created potential market in bakery.
Competitive Analysis
The major key players are Parle (India), Britannia (India), The East India Company (U.K.), CEEMEA (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Burton's Foods Ltd. (U.K.), Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium), United Savoury biscuit (U.K.), Walkers Shortbread Ltd (U.K.) and Kellogg Co (U.S.) and others. Parle continues to dominate as the biscuit leader. This report contains in-depth insights about all major players in the market.
Market Forecast
In the last few years consumers have become health conscious and are aware of organic and low calorie product so high fiber and organic food product demand has increased in the recent years. Hence, savoury biscuits fortified with fiber have more scope in the market followed by 100% organic savoury biscuits. Companies are gradually exploring new regional flavors, healthy ingredients such as flaxseed, carom, spinach etc. to gain interest of different type of consumers. This factor will play a key role to grow savoury biscuit market at CAGR of 3% between 2016 to 2022.
Downstream Market Analysis
The popularity of Savoury Biscuit in consumers among different age groups is supporting the growth of the market. Onion sour cream and tangy flavors are being appreciated by young age consumer groups, hence has created huge potential in the market. Travel friendly packaging will be new opportunity in Savoury Biscuit Market.
Market Research Analysis:
• The demand for low calorie savoury biscuit is increasing in Europe
• Top 5 importers of Savoury crispbread are U.K., U.S., Norway, France and Sweden
