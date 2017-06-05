Global Ready Meals Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Ready Meals Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready Meals Market:
Executive Summary
In this report, the global Ready Meals market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Ready Meals in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Ready Meals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Nestle
ConAgra
Unilever
Kraft Heinz
Campbell Soup
Hormel Foods
The Schwan Food
JBS
Sigma Alimentos
Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)
Sisters Food Group
Tyson Foods
Fleury Michon
Grupo Herdez
Greencore Group
Maple Leaf Foods
McCain
Advanced Fresh Concepts
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals
Canned Ready Meals
Dried Ready Meals
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Ready Meals for each application, including
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Others
Table of Contents
lobal Ready Meals Market Research Report 2017
1 Ready Meals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ready Meals
1.2 Ready Meals Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Ready Meals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Ready Meals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals
1.2.4 Canned Ready Meals
1.2.5 Dried Ready Meals
1.3 Global Ready Meals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Ready Meals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.3.3 Independent Retailers
1.3.4 Convenience Stores
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Ready Meals Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Ready Meals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Ready Meals (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Ready Meals Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Ready Meals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Ready Meals Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Ready Meals Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Ready Meals Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Ready Meals Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Ready Meals Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Ready Meals Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Ready Meals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Ready Meals Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Ready Meals Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Ready Meals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Ready Meals Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Ready Meals Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Ready Meals Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Ready Meals Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Ready Meals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America Ready Meals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe Ready Meals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Ready Meals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Ready Meals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia Ready Meals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Ready Meals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Ready Meals Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Ready Meals Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Ready Meals Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Ready Meals Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Ready Meals Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Ready Meals Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia Ready Meals Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Ready Meals Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Ready Meals Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Ready Meals Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Ready Meals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Ready Meals Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Ready Meals Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global Ready Meals Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Ready Meals Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global Ready Meals Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
…CONTINUED
