Global Body Mist 2017 Market by Manufacturers, Type, Regions, Applications Forecast to 2022
Description
Body Mist or Body spray is a perfume product, similar to aerosol deodorant, which is intended to be used elsewhere on the body besides the armpits. Body sprays are lighter in strength than cologne, generally less expensive, and double as deodorant.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Body Mist in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Este Lauder
L Brands
LOral
LVMH
Shiseido
Amway
Avon Products
Burberry
Chatters Canada
Coty
Edgewell Personal Care
Henkel
Johnson & Johnson
Kao
Marchesa
Mary Kay
O Boticrio
Procter & Gamble
Revlon
Unilever
Parfums de Coeur
Calvin Klein
Jovan
Dolce & Gabana
Curve
Drakkar
Nike
Adidas
Axe
Impulse
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Moisturizing Mist
Kill Odor Mist
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
For Men
For Women
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Body Mist Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Moisturizing Mist
1.2.2 Kill Odor Mist
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 For Men
1.3.2 For Women
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Este Lauder
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Body Mist Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Este Lauder Body Mist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 L Brands
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Body Mist Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 L Brands Body Mist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 LOral
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Body Mist Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 LOral Body Mist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 LVMH
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Body Mist Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 LVMH Body Mist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Shiseido
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Body Mist Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Shiseido Body Mist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Amway
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Body Mist Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Amway Body Mist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
………..CONTINUED
