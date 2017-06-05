Flip Classrooms Market 2017 Industry Research, Review, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Key Players, Scope & Forecast 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategiesPUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Flip Classrooms market, analyzes and researches the Flip Classrooms development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Cisco
Dell
Adobe
Desire2Learn
Echo360
Panopto
OpenEye
Saba Software
Schoology
TechSmith
Aptara
Articulate
City & Guilds
Crestron Electronics
Haiku Learning
Mediacore
N2N Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Flip Classrooms can be split into
Software
Hardware
Service
Market segment by Application, Flip Classrooms can be split into
Higher Education
K-12
Table of Contents
Global Flip Classrooms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Flip Classrooms
1.1 Flip Classrooms Market Overview
1.1.1 Flip Classrooms Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Flip Classrooms Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Flip Classrooms Market by Type
1.3.1 Software
1.3.2 Hardware
1.3.3 Service
1.4 Flip Classrooms Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Higher Education
1.4.2 K-12
2 Global Flip Classrooms Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Flip Classrooms Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cisco
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Flip Classrooms Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Dell
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Flip Classrooms Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Adobe
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Flip Classrooms Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Desire2Learn
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Flip Classrooms Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Echo360
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Flip Classrooms Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Panopto
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Flip Classrooms Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 OpenEye
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Flip Classrooms Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Saba Software
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Flip Classrooms Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Schoology
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Flip Classrooms Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 TechSmith
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Flip Classrooms Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Aptara
3.12 Articulate
3.13 City & Guilds
3.14 Crestron Electronics
3.15 Haiku Learning
3.16 Mediacore
3.17 N2N Services
4 Global Flip Classrooms Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Flip Classrooms Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Flip Classrooms Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Flip Classrooms in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Flip Classrooms
5 United States Flip Classrooms Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Flip Classrooms Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Flip Classrooms Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
……Continued
