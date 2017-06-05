Global Specialty Alloys Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Specialty Alloys market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
AMG Aluminum
ATI Metals
MetalTek
Carpenter Technology Corporation
PCC Forged Products
Broco-Rankin
Webco Industries, Inc.
Ajax Tocco Magnethermic
AIM Solder
Mac Metals
AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Specialty Alloys in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Stainless Steel
Nickel Alloys
Exotic Alloys
Chrome Moly
Aluminum Alloys
Low Alloy Steels
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Specialty Alloys for each application, including
Aerospace
Automotive
Power Electronics
Construction
Medical Industry
Others
Table of Contents
Global Specialty Alloys Market Research Report 2017
1 Specialty Alloys Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Specialty Alloys
1.2 Specialty Alloys Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Specialty Alloys Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Specialty Alloys Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Stainless Steel
1.2.4 Nickel Alloys
1.2.5 Exotic Alloys
1.2.6 Chrome Moly
1.2.7 Aluminum Alloys
1.2.8 Low Alloy Steels
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Global Specialty Alloys Segment by Application
1.3.1 Specialty Alloys Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Power Electronics
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Medical Industry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Specialty Alloys Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Specialty Alloys Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Specialty Alloys (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Specialty Alloys Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
7 Global Specialty Alloys Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 AMG Aluminum
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Specialty Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.3 AMG Aluminum Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 ATI Metals
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Specialty Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.3 ATI Metals Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 MetalTek
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Specialty Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.3 MetalTek Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Specialty Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 PCC Forged Products
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Specialty Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.3 PCC Forged Products Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Broco-Rankin
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Specialty Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Broco-Rankin Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Webco Industries, Inc.
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Specialty Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Webco Industries, Inc. Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Ajax Tocco Magnethermic
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Specialty Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Ajax Tocco Magnethermic Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 AIM Solder
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Specialty Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.3 AIM Solder Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Mac Metals
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Specialty Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Mac Metals Specialty Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
