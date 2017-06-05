There were 546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,892 in the last 365 days.

Healthcare BPO Global Market Key Players (Quintiles, HCL, Cognizant, Accenture, Inventiv) Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Report On-"Healthcare BPO Global Market Key Players (Quintiles, HCL, Cognizant, Accenture, Inventiv) Analysis and Forecast to 2022".

PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Healthcare BPO Market 2017

This report studies the global Healthcare BPO market, analyzes and researches the Healthcare BPO development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Quintiles
HCL
Cognizant
Covance
Accenture
Inventiv
Catalent
Parexel
Lonza
Boehringer Ingelheim
Charles Rivers
Sutherland
PremierBPO
Firstsource
PPD
GeBBS Healthcare
Indian Healthcare BPO


Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Healthcare BPO can be split into
Healthcare Payer BPO
Healthcare Provider BPO
Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO

Market segment by Application, Healthcare BPO can be split into
Claim Management
Merber Management
Provider Management
Care Management
Other


Table of Contents

Global Healthcare BPO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Healthcare BPO
1.1 Healthcare BPO Market Overview
1.1.1 Healthcare BPO Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Healthcare BPO Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Healthcare BPO Market by Type
1.3.1 Healthcare Payer BPO
1.3.2 Healthcare Provider BPO
1.3.3 Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO
1.4 Healthcare BPO Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Claim Management
1.4.2 Merber Management
1.4.3 Provider Management
1.4.4 Care Management
1.4.5 Other

2 Global Healthcare BPO Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Healthcare BPO Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
………….

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Quintiles
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Healthcare BPO Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 HCL
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Healthcare BPO Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Cognizant
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Healthcare BPO Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Covance
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Healthcare BPO Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Accenture
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Healthcare BPO Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Inventiv
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Healthcare BPO Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Catalent
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Healthcare BPO Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
..…..Continued

