World Commercial Vehicle Tires Market – Key Vendors ( Continental , Gates , Sumitomo) and forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle tires market to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Commercial Vehicle Tires Market
Description
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle tires market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
The Global Commercial Vehicle Tires Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Continental
• Gates
• Sumitomo
Other prominent vendors
• Bando
• Colmant-Cuvelier
• Federal-Mogul
Market driver
• Increase in sales of commercial vehicles in emerging countries
Market challenge
• Fluctuating demand for commercial vehicles
Market trend
• OEM investment in emission control equipment
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• CV tires market in APAC
• CV tires market in Americas
• CV tires market in EMEA
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Emergence of self-inflating tires (SITs)
• Development of intelligent tires
• Development of powerful Micro Electric Mechanical Sensors (MEMS)and SensoMotoric instruments (SMIs) for precision and accuracy
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Bridgestone
• Continental
• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
• MICHELIN
………..CONTINUED
