Global Printing Inks Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Executive Summary
The global printing inks market is expected to reach around $200 billion in 2020. The largest segments in the printing inks market as of 2016 were oil-based printing inks, followed by solvent based Inks and water-based printing inks.
The Printing Inks Market Global Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the printing inks.
Scope
Markets Covered: Oil-based printing inks, Solvent based Inks and Water-based printing inks.
Companies Mentioned: DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink S.C. Holdings, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Sakata Inx, T&K Toka
Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Description
The Printing Inks Market Global Briefing Report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the printing inks market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.
Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Historic and forecast growth, by region gives an overview about printing inks market growth across the regions Asia, Europe, Americas, Middle East And Africa and Oceania.
Historic and forecast growth, by country gives an overview about printing inks market growth across the countries China, India, Japan, USA, Brazil, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, And UK
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the printing inks market and suggests approaches.
Reasons to Purchase
Get up to date information available on the printing inks market globally.
• Identify growth segments and opportunities.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
