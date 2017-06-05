Smart Weapons 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.55% and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Smart Weapons 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.55% and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The analysts forecast the global Smart Weapons market to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the period 2017-2021.
Smart weapons are guided weapons that can accurately strike a stationary or mobile target. These weapons locate the targets with the help of various guidance systems such as cameras, infrared, GPS, lasers, and satellites. Since their inception, such weapons have continued to evolve and provide the military and paramilitary forces with high accuracy, wide range, and increased lethality. With the increasing modernization in weapon manufacturing technologies and the growing demand for accuracy of air-to-air, air-to-ground, or ground-to-ground strikes, many smart weapons have been developed. Advances in smart weapons would further enhance the capability and efficiency of the military units.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart weapons market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the recent sales.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Smart Weapons Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• General Dynamics
• Lockheed Martin
• MBDA
• Orbital ATK
• Raytheon
Other prominent vendors
• Boeing
• L3 Technologies
• Rheinmetall AG
• Textron Systems
• Thales Group
Market driver
• Development of precision-guided weapons
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Issues associated with smart weapons
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Development of advanced weapon systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Key takeaways
• Key buying criteria
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by platform
• Market segmentation by platform
• Global naval smart weapons market
• Global land-based smart weapons market
• Global aerial smart weapons market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global smart weapons market segmentation by geography
• Smart weapons market in the Americas
• Smart weapons market in APAC
• Smart weapons market in EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Development of advanced weapon systems
• Integration of smart weapons in bomber planes
• Use of sensor-based guns
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• General Dynamics
• Lockheed Martin
• MBDA
• Orbital ATK
• Raytheon
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…….
