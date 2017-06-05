Worldwide Yoga Apparel Market Key Vendors (adidas , Manduka , Nike ,PUMA ) and forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global yoga apparel market to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Yoga Apparel Market
Description
Yoga apparel is used by consumers to perform various forms of physical exercises, which include yoga, pilates, stretching exercise, general fitness exercise, and core exercises. Various end-users of yoga apparel use the product for different types of workouts and prefer technologically advanced products.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global yoga apparel market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different types of yoga apparels.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Yoga Apparel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• adidas
• Manduka
• Nike
• PUMA
• Under Armour
• VF Corporation (VFC)
Other prominent vendors
• Amer Sports
• ASICS America Corporation
• Columbia Sportswear
• Eddie Bauer
• Everlast Worldwide
• Hanesbrands
• HuggerMugger
• La Vie Boheme Yoga
• YogaDirect
Market driver
• Rise in the popularity of yoga
Market challenge
• Volatility in raw material cost
Market trend
• Technological advances in product features
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Parent market: Global fitness apparel market
PART 05: Market landscape
• Global yoga apparel market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global yoga apparel market segmentation by product
• Global yoga bottom wear market
• Global yoga top wear market
• Global yoga apparel market by other accessories
PART 07: Market segmentation by gender
• Global yoga apparel market by gender
• Global women's yoga apparel market
• Global men's yoga apparel market
PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• Global yoga apparel market by distribution channel
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global yoga apparel market by geographical segmentation
• Yoga apparel market in Americas
• Yoga apparel market in EMEA
• Yoga apparel market in APAC
PART 10: Key leading countries
• Yoga apparel market in the US
• Yoga apparel market in Germany
• Yoga apparel market in the UK
• Yoga apparel market in China
• Yoga apparel market in Japan
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges PART 13: Market trends
• Technological advances in product features
• Increasing focus on use of sustainable raw materials
• Growth in organized retail
PART 14: Competitor landscape
• Competitive landscape
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
• adidas
• Manduka
• Nike
• PUMA
• Under Armour
• VF Corporation (VFC)
• Other prominent competitors
………..CONTINUED
