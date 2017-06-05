Global Industrial Gas Market 2017 Size, Share, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022
Executive Summary
Asia was the largest region in the industrial gas market in 2016, accounting foraround 70% market share. Asia is the largest market because of the robust manufacturing Industry in China and India.
The Industrial Gas Market Global Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the industrial gas.
Scope
Markets Covered: Hydrogen, Helium, Carbon dioxide, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Acetylene, and Argon.
Companies Mentioned: The Linde Group, L'Air Liquide S.A, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., Air Water Inc., Messer group
Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Description
The Industrial Gas Market Global Briefing Report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the industrial gas market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.
Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Historic and forecast growth, by region gives an overview about industrial gas market growth across the regions Asia, Europe, Americas, Middle East And Africa and Oceania.
Historic and forecast growth, by country gives an overview about industrial gas market growth across the countries China, India, Japan, USA, Brazil, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, And UK
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the industrial gas market and suggests approaches.
Reasons to Purchase
Get up to date information available on the industrial gas market globally.
• Identify growth segments and opportunities.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Industrial Gas Market Characteristics 5
Industrial Gas Market Historic Growth 7
Drivers of the Market 8
Restraints on the Market 8
Industrial Gas Market Forecast Growth 9
Drivers of the Market 10
Restraints on the Market 10
Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market 11
Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2012-2016, Percentage 11
Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016-2020, Percentage 13
Industrial Gas Market Geography Split 14
Global Industrial Gas Market Size, 2016, By Region 14
Asia 15
Europe 15
The Americas 15
The Middle East & Africa 15
Oceania 15
Global Industrial Gas Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, By Region, 2012-2020 16
Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Region 18
Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemicals Market, 2016, By Country 20
Industrial Gas Markets Size, Split By Country, 2016 20
Global Industrial Gas Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, By Country, 2012-2020 22
Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Country 24
Industrial Gas Market Segmentation 26
Hydrogen 26
Helium 26
Carbon dioxide 26
Nitrogen 26
Industrial Gas Competitive Landscape 27
Linde AG 28
Air Liquide 28
Praxair, INC. 29
Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Industrial Gases Market 30
Industrial Gas Market Trends And Strategies 31
Use of Hydrogen Gas In The Automobile Industry 31
Industrial Gases Applications in Food and Beverage 31
Applications of Industrial Gas in Healthcare 31
Manufacturing of Hydrogen Gas from Sewage 31
Appendix 33
NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report 33
Research Methodology 33
Abbreviations 33
Currencies 33
Research Inquiries 33
The Business Research Company 33
Copyright and Disclaimer 34
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Industrial Gas Market, Historic Market Size, 2012-2016, $ Billion 7
Figure 2: Global Industrial Gas Market, Forecast Market Size, 2016-2020, $ Billion 9
Figure 3: Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2012-2016, Percentage 11
Figure 4: Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016-2020, Percentage 13
Figure 5: Global Industrial Gas Market, Split By Region, 2016, $ Billion 14
Figure 6: Global Industrial Gas Market Size, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Region, 2012-2020 16
Figure 7: Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Region 18
Figure 8: Global Industrial Gas Market, Split By Country, 2016, $ Billion 20
Figure 9: Global Industrial Gas Market Size, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Country, 2012-2020 22
Figure 10: Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Country 24
Figure 11: Global industrial Gas Market, 2016, Split By Segments, $ Billion 26
Figure 12: Global Industrial Gas Market, Key Competitor Estimated Market Shares, 2016, Percentage (%) 27
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Industrial Gas Market, Historic Market Size, 2012-2016, $ Billion 7
Table 2: Global Industrial Gas Market, Forecast Market Size, 2016-2020, $ Billion 9
Table 3: Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2012-2016, Percentage 12
Table 4: Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016-2020, Percentage 13
Table 5: Global Industrial Gas Market, Split By Region, 2016, $ Billion 14
Table 6: Global Industrial Gas Market Size, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Region, 2012-2020 16
Table 7: Global Industrial Gas Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Region 18
…CONTINUED
