Worldwide Nail Care Market to 2021 – Key Vendors (L’ORÉAL , REVLON , Shiseido)
The analysts forecast the global nail care market to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Nail Care Market
Description
The nail care market comprises different types of product like nail polishes, nail accessories and implements, nail polish removers, nail strengtheners, and nail polish accessories. The products are used by the consumers for beautifying their nails and for keeping their nails healthy. Nail polish is the largest selling nail care product in the market. Nail polish is a colored or transparent liquid, which is applied on the nails. It is available under various brands. This product is a value addition to the makeup section and helps to beautify nails.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nail care market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales of nail care products included in our scope through a list of retail distribution channels noted in the report.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC-MEA
• Europe
The Global Nail Care Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• COTY
• Estée Lauder
• L’ORÉAL
• REVLON
• Shiseido
Other prominent vendors
• Amway
• Chanel
• CIATÉ
• Kao
• LVMH
• Mary Kay
• Natura
• Oriflame Cosmetics Global
• Procter & Gamble
• Unilever
Market driver
• Growing category penetration online
Market challenge
• Increased competition
Market trend
• Trending manicures and nail art
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
• Global nail care market by nail polishes
• Global nail care market by nail accessories and implements
• Global nail care market by nail strengtheners
• Global nail care market by artificial nails and accessories
• Global nail care market by nail polish removers
PART 07: Segmentation by retail distribution channels
• Global nail care market by retail distribution channels
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global nail care market by geographical segmentation
• Nail care market in the Americas
• Nail care market in Europe
• Nail care market in APAC-MEA
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Trending manicures and nail art
• Evolving distribution channel formats and use of augmented reality to enhance shopping experience
• Increase in contract manufacturing and private labels
• Other trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key players in global nail care market
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
• COTY
• Estée Lauder
• L’ORÉAL
• REVLON
• Shiseido
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
