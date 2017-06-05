Diabetic foot ulcers Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H1
Global Diabetic foot ulcers Drugs and Companies Pipeline Review H1 2017PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Diabetic foot ulcers are sores that occur on the feet of people with Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. Symptoms include sores, ulcers, or blisters on the foot or lower leg, pain, walking with difficulty, discoloration in feet: black, blue, or red, cold feet and fever, skin redness or swelling, or other signs of infection. The predisposing factors include diabetic neuropathy, peripheral vascular disease, a foot deformity and history of tobacco use disorder.
Report Highlights
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Diabetic Foot Ulcers - Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Metabolic Disorders), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Metabolic Disorders) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Diabetic Foot Ulcers and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 4, 12, 6, 22, 1 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.
Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Metabolic Disorders) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Metabolic Disorders).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Metabolic Disorders) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Metabolic Disorders) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Metabolic Disorders) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Metabolic Disorders)
Reasons to buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Metabolic Disorders).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Metabolic Disorders) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Table of Content: Key Points
Table of Contents 2
List of Tables 5
List of Figures 6
Introduction 7
Diabetic Foot Ulcers - Overview 8
Diabetic Foot Ulcers - Therapeutics Development 9
Pipeline Overview 9
Pipeline by Companies 10
Pipeline by Universities/Institutes 14
Products under Development by Companies 15
Products under Development by Universities/Institutes 18
Diabetic Foot Ulcers - Therapeutics Assessment 19
Assessment by Target 19
Assessment by Mechanism of Action 21
Assessment by Route of Administration 23
Assessment by Molecule Type 25
Diabetic Foot Ulcers - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 27
…Continued
