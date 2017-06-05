Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
ZCL Composites
Amaintit
Future Pipe Industries
HengRun Group
China National Building Material Company
National Oilwell Varco
Ershing
Sarplast
HOBAS
Fibrex
Enduro
Flowtite
Beetle Plastics
ECC Corrosion
Augusta Fiberglass
Hanwei Energy Services
FRP SYSTEMS
Composites
Plasticon Composites
Industrial Plastic Systems
AL-FLA Plastics
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Glass FRP Pipes
Carbon FRP Pipes
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes for each application, including
Construction
Oil & Gas
Industries
Water/Waste Water Treatment
Others
Table of Contents
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Research Report 2017
1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes
1.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Glass FRP Pipes
1.2.4 Carbon FRP Pipes
1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Industries
1.3.5 Water/Waste Water Treatment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…
7 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 ZCL Composites
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 ZCL Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Amaintit
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Amaintit Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Future Pipe Industries
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Future Pipe Industries Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 HengRun Group
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 HengRun Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 China National Building Material Company
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 China National Building Material Company Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 National Oilwell Varco
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 National Oilwell Varco Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Ershing
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Ershing Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Sarplast
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Sarplast Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 HOBAS
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 HOBAS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Fibrex
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Fibrex Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Enduro
7.12 Flowtite
7.13 Beetle Plastics
7.14 ECC Corrosion
7.15 Augusta Fiberglass
7.16 Hanwei Energy Services
7.17 FRP SYSTEMS
7.18 Composites
7.19 Plasticon Composites
7.20 Industrial Plastic Systems
7.21 AL-FLA Plastics
Continued....
