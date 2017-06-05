Sebacic Acid Market 2016 - Milliken, Klopman, Mount Vernon Mills, Carrington, Arvind, Schuemer -Foresight Research
Global Sebacic acid by production methods (castor oil and adipic acid) and by applications (textiles, cosmetics, households and others) - Forecast To 2027
“Sebacic Acid” termed in reference to a Latin word sebaceous (tallow candle) or sebum (tallow) with reference to its involvement in the manufacturing of candles. Sebacic acid is a dicarboxylic acid and is a derivative of castor oil and generally comes in Powder Form. Sebacic Acid and its derivatives such as azelaic acid have found a numerous application in industrial uses such as plasticizers, lubricants, hydraulic fluids, cosmetics, candles, etc. Sebacic Acid is also used in the manufacturing of Aviation Lubricant, in the synthesis ofpolyamide, alkyd resins and as an intermediate for aromatics, antiseptics and painting materials.
Over the past few years, Sebacic Acid is gaining a huge traction owing to its increasing demand in applications such as textiles, cosmetics, households and others. Rising demand of textiles worldwide has escalated the growth of Sebacic acid.According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Sebacic Acid is growing rapidly and is anticipated to witness an outstanding growth in terms of value, and volume with a striking CAGR during the forecasted period (2016 – 2027).
Sebacic acid is a versatile chemical from a renewable resource with superior performance in many respects such as a wide diversity of applications and performance benefits. Sebacic acid is also used in polyesters where its good flexibility, chemical resistance, stability and solvent resistance make it an excellent dibasic acid. Additionally, Sebacic Acid is a unique, bio-based feedstock for green polymers. Augmented demand for bio ingredient based cosmetics coupled with rising personal care industry have created potential in the Sebacic Acid market globally. Surge in the global nylon industry has also anticipated immense opportunities for this market. Additionally, growing automotive and paint industry has been providing impetus to the market growth of Sebacic Acid over the years and the very trend is expected to be continued during the forecast period. One of the factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the market is growing prices of castor oil which is the major feedstock of Sebacic acid.
Key Players
Profiled in MRFR Analysis some of the leading market players are Du Pont, BASF, Green International, Fulida Industry co Hebei, Hengshui Dongfeng Chemical Co, Hengshui Jinghua Chemical Plant, Mitsu Toatsu Chemicals, Persulphate Ltd, Qingdao Great Chemical, Unitchem Co Ltd and others.
Segmentation
Segmentation by Production Method: Comprises - castor oil and adipic acid.
Segmentation on the basis of Applications : Comprises - textiles, cosmetics, households and others.
Segmentation on the basis of Regions : Comprises Geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.
Regional Analysis
As per the MRFR Analysis, China is one of the top producers of Sebacic acid and exports momentous metric tons. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for Sebacic acid followed by Europe and North America
Increasing production of Nylon 6-10 and Plastics products has been driving the market in Asia Pacific over the past few years. Additionally, the abundance of castor oil in India is a major advantage for sebacic acid producers in India. Although, the current production is small, other manufacturers are wary of competition from Indian manufacturers in the future. Over 90 percent of the world’s castor oil comes from India while over 90 percent of the sebacic acid supply comes from China. While castor oil proximity is no doubt a feedstock advantage for Indian manufacturers, China has a much bigger domestic demand for sebacic acid and more importantly a huge domestic demand for the co-products. The proximity advantage for both sebacic acid and co-product demand far outweighs economically the raw material distance disadvantage. Moreover at present, Indian manufacturers are lagging in terms of reliable reproducible quality, process technology and environmental compliance of their processes. However, these are challenges that could be overcome with time. In 2015, Europe dominated the global Sebacic acid market in terms of volume and revenue, accounting for substantial market share followed by America and Asia Pacific.
Geographical Region includes:
North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• U.K
• Rest of Europe
Asia – Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia/New Zealand
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
