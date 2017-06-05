Smart Building Market 2017 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2022
Global Smart Building Market
Description
This report studies Smart Building in Global Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Siemens
UTC
Schneider
Ingersoll Rand
Azbil
General Electric
Eaton
Legrand
By types, the market can be split into
Software Information System
Building Management System
Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant
By Application, the market can be split into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Smart Building Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Smart Building
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Smart Building
1.1.1 Definition of Smart Building
1.1.2 Specifications of Smart Building
1.2 Classification of Smart Building
1.2.1 Software Information System
1.2.2 Building Management System
1.2.3 Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant
1.3 Applications of Smart Building
1.3.1 Commercial Buildings
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Government Buildings
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Smart Building
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Smart Building
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Building
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Smart Building
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Smart Building
3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Smart Building Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Smart Building Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Smart Building Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Smart Building Major Manufacturers in 2016
4 Global Smart Building Overall Market Overview
4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis
4.2 Capacity Analysis
4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Smart Building Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis
4.2.2 2016 Smart Building Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)
4.3 Sales Analysis
4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Smart Building Sales and Growth Rate Analysis
4.3.2 2016 Smart Building Sales Analysis (Company Segment)
4.4 Sales Price Analysis
4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Smart Building Sales Price
4.4.2 2016 Smart Building Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)
………..CONTINUED
