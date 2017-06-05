Global Fertilizer Market 2017 Size, Share, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Fertilizer Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertilizer Market:
Executive Summary
The global fertilizer market is expected to reach around $250 billion in 2020. Technology is expected to be a continued driver of fertilizer market during the forecast period (2016-2020). Areas of particular development are likely to be fertigation and foliar applications that require micro irrigation systems for dispensing water-soluble formulations of nutrients.
The Fertilizer Market Global Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the fertilizer.
Scope
Markets Covered: Nitrogen, Phosphate and Others.
Companies Mentioned: Agrium, Yara International Asa, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings Inc., PotashCorp, Eurochem, Sinofert Holdings Ltd., Uralkali, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Bunge Ltd, CVR Partners, Lp., .
Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339343-fertilizer-market-global-briefing-2017-including-nitrogen-phosphate-others-covering-agrium
Description
The Fertilizer Market Global Briefing Report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the fertilizer market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.
Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Historic and forecast growth, by region gives an overview about fertilizer market growth across the regions Asia, Europe, Americas, Middle East And Africa and Oceania.
Historic and forecast growth, by country gives an overview about fertilizer market growth across the countries China, India, Japan, USA, Brazil, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, And UK
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the fertilizer market and suggests approaches.
Reasons to Purchase
Get up to date information available on the fertilizer market globally.
• Identify growth segments and opportunities.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1339343-fertilizer-market-global-briefing-2017-including-nitrogen-phosphate-others-covering-agrium
Table of Contents
Introduction 5
Fertilizers Market Characteristics 6
Fertilizer Market Historic Growth 7
Drivers of the Market 7
Restraints on the Market 8
Fertilizer Market Forecast Growth 9
Drivers of the Market 9
Restraints on the Market 10
Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemicals Market 11
Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemicals Market, 2012-2016, Percentage 11
Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016-2020, Percentage 13
Fertilizer Market Geography Split 14
Fertilizer Market Size, 2016, By Region 14
Asia 15
The Americas 15
Europe 15
The Middle East & Africa 15
Oceania 15
Global Fertilizer Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, By Region, 2012-2020 16
Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Region 18
Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Country 20
Fertilizer Markets Size, Split By Country, 2016 20
Fertilizer Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, By Country, 2012-2020 22
Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemicals Market, 2016, By Country 24
Fertilizers Market Segmentation 25
Nitrogen 25
Phosphates 25
Other fertilizers 25
Fertilizer Industry Competitive Landscape 26
Key Competitor Profiles, Fertilizers Market 27
Agrium Inc. 27
Yara International 28
The Mosaic Company 28
PotashCorp 29
EuroChem 30
Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fertilizers Market 31
Fertilizers Market Trends And Strategies 32
Shift To Organic Fertilizers 32
Fertilizers From Sewage and Manure 32
China Is Accelerating Phosphate Production 32
Increase In Demand For Water Soluble Fertilizers 32
Appendix 33
NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report 33
Research Methodology 33
Abbreviations 33
Currencies 33
Research Inquiries 33
The Business Research Company 33
Copyright and Disclaimer 34
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Fertilizer Market, Historic Market Size, 2012-2016, $ Billion 7
Figure 2: Global Fertilizer Market, Forecast Market Size, 2016-2020, $ Billion 9
Figure 3: Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2012-2016, Percentage 11
Figure 4: Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016-2020, Percentage 13
Figure 5: Global Fertilizer Market, Split By Region, 2016, $ Billion 14
Figure 6: Global Fertilizer Market Size, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Region, 2012-2020 16
Figure 7: Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Region 18
Figure 8: Global Fertilizer Market, Split By Country, 2016, $ Billion 20
Figure 9: Global Fertilizer Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Country, 2012-2020 22
Figure 10: Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Country 24
Figure 11: Global Fertilizers Market, 2016, Split By Segments, $ Billion 25
Figure 12: Global Fertilizer Market, Key Competitor Estimated Market Shares, 2016, Percentage (%) 26
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Fertilizer Market, Historic Market Size, 2012-2016, $ Billion 7
Table 2: Global Fertilizer Market, Forecast Market Size, 2016-2020, $ Billion 9
Table 3: Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2012-2016, Percentage 12
Table 4: Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016-2020, Percentage 13
Table 5: Global Fertilizer Market, Split By Region, 2016, $ Billion 14
Table 6: Global Computer Hardware Market Size, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Region, 2012-2020 16
Table 7: Global Fertilizer Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Region 18
Table 8: Global Fertilizer Market, Split By Country, 2016, $ Billion 21
Table 9: Global Fertilizer Market Size, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Country, 2012-2020 22
…CONTINUED
Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1339343
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here