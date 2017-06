Global Fertilizer Market 2017 Size, Share, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Fertilizer Market

PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fertilizer Market Executive SummaryThe global fertilizer market is expected to reach around $250 billion in 2020. Technology is expected to be a continued driver of fertilizer market during the forecast period (2016-2020). Areas of particular development are likely to be fertigation and foliar applications that require micro irrigation systems for dispensing water-soluble formulations of nutrients.The Fertilizer Market Global Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the fertilizer.ScopeMarkets Covered: Nitrogen, Phosphate and Others.Companies Mentioned: Agrium, Yara International Asa, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings Inc., PotashCorp, Eurochem, Sinofert Holdings Ltd., Uralkali, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Bunge Ltd, CVR Partners, Lp., .Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.Time series: Five years historic and forecast.Data: Market value in $ billions.Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339343-fertilizer-market-global-briefing-2017-including-nitrogen-phosphate-others-covering-agrium DescriptionThe Fertilizer Market Global Briefing Report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.The market size section gives the fertilizer market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.Historic and forecast growth, by region gives an overview about fertilizer market growth across the regions Asia, Europe, Americas, Middle East And Africa and Oceania.Historic and forecast growth, by country gives an overview about fertilizer market growth across the countries China, India, Japan, USA, Brazil, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, And UKMarket segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Reasons to PurchaseGet up to date information available on the fertilizer market globally.
• Identify growth segments and opportunities.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.