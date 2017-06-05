Global Car Dumpers Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast To 2021
Car Dumpers Market 2017
About Car Dumpers
Car dumpers or wagon tipplers are material handling equipment used for unloading materials from railroad cars, gondolas, or lorries. They are used for the unloading of non-perishable goods. This is done by tipping the car dumpers, which helps in emptying the loaded wagons. The tippler holds the wagon from the top and the side by using clamping devices. There are other auxiliary equipment used for the functioning of car dumpers, such as wheel grippers and wagon marshaling equipment. Car dumpers are operated either by using a hydraulic drive or an electro-mechanical drive.
The analysts forecast the global car dumpers market to grow at a CAGR of 1.29% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global car dumpers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors of car dumper service providers to end-users, such as iron ore, coal, non-minerals, and other industries that include wood chips, metal scrap, and steel industries.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Car Dumpers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• FLSmidth
• Heyl & Patterson
• Metso
• ThyssenKrupp
Other prominent vendors
• Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
• Flexicon
• Frigate
• SCHADE Lagertechnik
• TRF
Market driver
• Increased investment in infrastructure development
Market challenge
• Decreasing imports of coal and metal products by China
Market trend
• Growth of rail freight route between Asia and Europe
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global car dumpers market by end-user
• Global car dumpers market by coal sector
• Global car dumpers market by non-metallic mineral sector
• Global car dumpers market by iron ore sector
• Global car dumpers market by other sectors
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global car dumpers market by geography
• Car dumpers market in APAC
• Car dumpers market in EMEA
• Car dumper market in Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Growth of rail freight route between Asia and Europe
• Increase in cargo volumes between US and Mexico
• Shift of mining activities to emerging economies
..…..Continued
