Increasing Demand for New Flavors in Fortified Wines to Thrust Global Fortified Wine Market in US & China

Orbis Research

The report includes a rounded analysis of the global fortified wine market to identify key drivers and challenges across the globe.

DALLAS, TAXAS, U.S.A, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several prominent players operating in the fortified wine market adopted partnership as their key strategies. Companies such as BACARDÍ, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Gruppo Campari and The Wine Group have introduced innovative and technologically advanced products to capture more market share.

Fortified wine is a type of wine, where distilled spirits like brandy are added. Fortified wines have a high alcohol content and usually have about 15%-22%. Distilled spirit is added to wine before the fermentation process is complete to make the wine sweeter and strong.

Research analysts forecast the Global Fortified Wine Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fortified wine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request sample copy of the report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/302070

Research report, Global Fortified Wine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BACARDÍ

• E. & J. Gallo Winery

• Gruppo Campari

• The Wine Group

Other prominent vendors

• Anchor Brewers & Distillers

• Atsby Vermouth

• Contratto

• Dolin

• Gancia

• Imbue Cellars

• Sogevinus Fine Wines

• Sogrape Vinhos

• Symington

• Taylor, Fladgate & Yeatman

Market driver

• Increasing demand for new flavors in fortified wines

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Campaigns against alcohol consumption

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing demand for wine in the US and China

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Companies Mentioned:

BACARDÍ, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Gruppo Campari, The Wine Group, Anchor Brewers & Distillers, Atsby Vermouth, Contratto, Dolin, Gancia, Imbue Cellars, Sogevinus Fine Wines, Sogrape Vinhos, Symington, and Taylor, Fladgate & Yeatman.

Enquire more details of the report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/302070

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.