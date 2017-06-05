Global Petrochemicals Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
Asia was the largest region in the petrochemicals market in 2016, accounting for around 66% market share. Asia is the largest market because of its robust manufacturing industry, a major user of petrochemicals, in China and South East Asia.
The Petrochemicals Market Global Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the petrochemicals.
Scope
Markets Covered: Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Xylene, Styrene, Toluene, and Cumene.
Companies Mentioned: Sinopec, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Dow Chemical Company and BASF SE
Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Data segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Description
The Petrochemicals Market Global Briefing Report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the petrochemicals market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.
Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Historic and forecast growth, by region gives an overview about petrochemicals market growth across the regions Asia, Europe, Americas, Middle East And Africa and Oceania.
Historic and forecast growth, by country gives an overview about petrochemicals market growth across the countries China, India, Japan, USA, Brazil, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, And UK
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the petrochemicals market and suggests approaches.
Reasons to Purchase
Get up to date information available on the petrochemicals market globally.
• Identify growth segments and opportunities.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
Table of Contents
Introduction 5
Petrochemicals Market Characteristics 6
Petrochemicals Market Historic Growth 7
Drivers of the Market 7
Restraints on the Market 8
Petrochemicals Market Forecast Growth 9
Drivers of the Market 9
Restraints on the Market 10
Global Petrochemicals Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market 11
Global Petrochemicals Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2012-2016, Percentage 11
Global Petrochemicals Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016-2020, Percentage 13
Petrochemicals Market Geography Split 14
Global Petrochemicals Market Size, 2016, By Region 14
Asia 15
Europe 15
The Americas 15
The Middle East & Africa 15
Oceania 15
Global Petrochemicals Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, By Region, 2012-2020 16
Global Petrochemicals Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Region 18
Petrochemicals Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Country 20
Global Petrochemicals Markets Size, Split By Country, 2016 20
Global Petrochemicals Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, By Country, 2012-2020 22
Global Petrochemicals Market As A Proportion Of Chemical Market, 2016, By Country 23
Petrochemicals Market Segmentation 25
Ethylene 25
Propylene 25
Benzene 25
Xylene 25
Petrochemicals Industry Competitive Landscape 26
Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.) 27
Chevron Phillips Chemical 27
SABIC 28
Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Petrochemicals Market 30
Petrochemicals Market Trends And Strategies 31
Automation And Instrumentation Solutions 31
Coal As Key Feedstock 31
Migration To Low Cost Locations 31
Appendix 32
NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report 32
Research Methodology 32
Abbreviations 32
Currencies 32
Research Inquiries 32
The Business Research Company 32
Copyright and Disclaimer 33
